SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 July 2022 -Premier global nutrition company,Herbalife Nutrition, today announced the launch of Relaxation Tea in selected Asia Pacific markets. Specially formulated with an herbal blend of lemon balm, chamomile, lavender and passionflower, this tea enhances relaxation and is suited to those who are looking for daily ways to unwind from stress.Stress has become one of the biggest issues nowadays. Findings from Herbalife Nutrition's Asia Pacific Health Inertia Survey 2021 revealed that majority of consumers in the region felt their mental health was less than ideal. For those who have experienced deterioration of mental health, the number one sign was feeling anxious or worried, with key causes being stress regarding work uncertainties, staying home more often due to movement restrictions, and the lack of social interactions."Given the upsurge in stress during the pandemic, people are looking for solutions that can help them relax and maintain overall health in their daily lives," said Stephen Conchie, Senior Vice President and Managing Director for Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific and China. "Our Relaxation Tea is a refreshing beverage that can help soothe stressed-out consumers any time of the day with its caffeine-free formula. As the latest addition to our herbal tea range, it reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving demands of consumers today."Designed to support stress reduction and overall wellbeing, the key ingredient of Relaxation Tea, lemon balm, has been used traditionally to help people cope with occasional stress, maintain a healthy mood, and support restful sleep.As a healthy product to support consumers on maintaining their overall wellness every day, the refreshing peppermint flavored Relaxation Tea is easy to make in seconds, and is low in calorie and free from artificial flavors or colors.Herbalife Nutrition's Relaxation Tea will be rolled out progressively in selected markets across Asia Pacific.Source:1. European Medicines Agency (2013). Community herbal monograph on Melissa officinalis L., folium. C. o. H. M. P. (HPMC). London, UK, European Medicines Agency.2. Health Canada (2019). Monograph: Lemon Balm. Natural Health Products Ingredients Database. Health CanadaHashtag: #HerbalifeNutrition

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

