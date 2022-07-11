HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 July 2022 - Media OutReach Newswire announces the launch of a new press release email format for journalists and news release layout that integrates seamlessly as organic contents on our media partners news site.As a newswire that always stays at the forefront of improving the distribution results for clients, Media OutReach Newswire focuses on creating solutions that would help journalists to work efficiently. Our new email format allows journalists to quickly access the news relevance to their publication and with the ease to use the contents in text, photo, and video that we distributed on behalf of our clients. The new email format also allows journalists to self-manage their contact information or opt to unsubscribe. Our database has more than 140,000 of actively managed journalists and editors across Asia Pacific, USA, UK and rest of the world who are receiving our clients' press releases. Therefore, our clients are often amazed and feedback to us that our distribution has authentically helped them to reach journalists in garnering write up coverage and receiving interviews request."Our service aims to help the journalists to work efficiently and to optimize open rate of the targeted press release that Media OutReach Newswire sent directly to their inboxes. Journalists shared that they received more than 100 press releases an hour and as a result, most are deleted. Our new email layout is so visually compelling with cheerful colors to brighten up the dull general email as a way to help our clients' news stands out and the email being opened. Of course, we help guide our clients to craft good story as well. This combined effort aims at increasing the open rate of the email and garner story coverage" Jennifer Kok, Founder and CEO of Media OutReach Newswire said.Media OutReach Newswire is the only newswire that provides guarantee online postings and has partnerships with 500 media across Asia Pacific and internationally."Our media partners are real media with real audiences, and we want to deliver contents that would present as organic story on their news sites. We launched a new RSS feed for our media partners which incorporates the latest web publishing layout and preferences. The upgraded RSS feed integrates our clients' press release seamlessly as organic content that aims at increasing readership for the release and enriching the news site with various social media sharing icons to encourage sharing. At Media OutReach Newswire, we constantly innovate our feed to keep abreast with the fast-changing publishing trend to align with our media content partnership," Jennifer added.Click here to view the upgraded layout of the release on our media partners' news sites:Hashtag: #MediaOutReachNewswire

About Media OutReach Newswire

Founded in 2009, Media OutReach is the first global newswire founded in the Asia Pacific region with offices in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and with its headquarters in Hong Kong. Media OutReach constantly invests in its distribution network and post release report to deliver an authentic service that connects clients to journalist, build online visibility, empower their SEO and social media.

Media OutReach Newswire is the only global press release distribution company that owns its distribution network across 25 countries in the Asia Pacific; possessing a database of more than 140,000 journalists, 400 trade categories, 65,000 media titles, and has partnership with more than 500 real media to provide guarantee real online news posting for their clients' news releases.

With proprietary technology at its core, Media OutReach disrupts the newswire industry by delivering multimedia and multilanguage directly to journalists and provides post release reports that offer reporting options that helps PR professional to reports efficiently and quickly. With its ownership of its distribution, their reports include insights into journalists accessing the news by publication and country.

In 2021, Media OutReach was named "the Most Important and Influential Asian PR Distribution Service provider for Asia Pacific Region" by TMCnet, the world's leading trade online media website covering communications and technology. Media OutReach was also named "2021 OPPO Partner of the Year" by OPPO Global, the world's leading smart device manufacturers and innovators. For more information, please visit https://www.media-outreach.com/

