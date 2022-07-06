Ultra-Smooth HDMI 2.1, UltraClear 4K UHD Xbox Gaming, Enhanced by Xbox Game Mode, VESA DisplayHDR 600, and Low Latency Gaming
Designed for a Maximized Immersive Experience
Both the 279M1RV and 329M1RV include their own unique specialties which give gamers a significant competitive edge. The 279M1RV features NVIDIA® G-SYNC® compatibility, optimizing graphic synchronization by offering variable refresh rate, syncing the monitor's refresh rate with the graphic card's output for a much smoother gaming experience where images are consistently sharp and detailed. The 329M1RV features 1 ms (MPRT) fast response, eliminating smearing and motion blur to deliver a sharper and more visually precise gaming experience, ideal for gamers who play fast-paced and twitch-sensitive games.
Recognized as Some of the Best Monitors in the Industry
The Philips Momentum 279M1RV and 329M1RV include all the essential features for modern connectivity options, multi-tasking, and quality ergonomics, including USB-C technology, MultiView, and flexible ergonomic adjustments respectively. For gaming enthusiasts who spend hours immersing themselves in their favorite gaming worlds, these Philips Momentum monitors also feature Low Blue Mode and Flicker-free Technology, allowing gamers to spend longer hours in front of the computer screen with significantly reduced eye fatigue and strain. Philips Monitors' partnership with Microsoft in delivering optimal monitors for Xbox console gaming is yet another mark of Philips Monitors commitment to their customers, delivering them high quality products, pioneering innovation, and understanding thoroughly what users desire and need.
