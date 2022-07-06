Nitin will spearhead Gaw Capital Partners' foray into India market, building a professional team on the ground to capture attractive investment opportunities across real estate spectrum. His exceptional leadership, market relationships and transaction structuring experience for over nearly three decades in India will be invaluable for building a scalable and successful business in India for Gaw Capital Partners.
Nitin received his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Shriram College of Commerce, Delhi University, India, and has professional degrees of Chartered Accountant (Gold Medalist), Cost Accountant and Company Secretary.
About Gaw Capital Partners
Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally.
Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and repositioning, Gaw Capital runs an integrated business model with its own in-house asset management operating platforms in commercial, hospitality, property development, logistics, IDC and education. The firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, offices, retail malls, serviced apartments, hotels, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.
Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting the Greater China and APAC regions since 2005. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia Hospitality Fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund and provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.
Since 2005, Gaw Capital has commanded assets of US$35.2 billion under management as of Q1 2022.