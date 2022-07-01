SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 July 2022 -Based in Singapore, Keppel Logistics is a Contract Logistics specialist with close to 500 employees. Active throughout Asia-Pacific, Keppel Logistics (ranked in the top 5 contract logistics players in Singapore) operates circa 200,000mof warehouse space across Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, which will complement GEODIS' existing high-tech facilities, including its chemical, ambient temperature and temperature-controlled storage."We are pleased to welcome Keppel Logistics' customers, employees and management to the GEODIS Group," announced Marie-Christine Lombard, Chief Executive Officer of GEODIS. "The acquisition of Keppel Logistics marks a key milestone in GEODIS' Asia-Pacific ambition, increasing our Contract Logistics footprint and e-Commerce fulfillment services in Singapore and Asia-Pacific."The new combined capabilities will deliver holistic supply chain services to customers. In particular, this acquisition will bolster both B2C and B2B e-Commerce channel management offerings, integrating Keppel Logistics' fast-growing UrbanFox platform in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam with GEODIS' own controlled airfreight network as well as its robust sea freight, and road transport connections across Asia-Pacific, ensuring that customers in every corner of the region will be able to seamlessly transport goods to and from most parts of the globe."This is truly a significant step in our continued expansion in Asia-Pacific and will certainly take our digital omnichannel capabilities to the next level, ensuring that we can go above and beyond to support our customers in responding to the growing e-Commerce opportunity, even in today's complex supply chain ecosystem," said Onno Boots, President and CEO of GEODIS in Asia-Pacific. "I look forward to working closely with Keppel Logistics and embarking on our shared goal of providing innovative, reliable, and efficient solutions that add remarkable value to our customers' growth."This acquisition is a significant step along GEODIS' strategic roadmap for the Asia-Pacific region, where GEODIS now employs 4,200 people spread over 85 sites.

GEODIS is a global leading transport and logistics provider recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. GEODIS employs over 44,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue in 2021.

