SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 30 June 2022 - Konica Minolta has launched a new global campaign to help businesses understand the changing needs of customers to create more added value and help them rethink opportunities in a fast-changing world. "See the Potential" is the technology leader's slogan for realising digital transformation within the evolving commercial print, industrial and packaging markets.Working closely together with customers on their digital transformation, Konica Minolta says that in a digital era there are good business reasons for communicating through multiple cross-media channels, and not just via paper-based media. The campaign will focus on the new business opportunities, which Konica Minolta says are everywhere. It just takes a spark to bring more possibilities to life by embracing new techniques and creating unique customer experiences.Drawing on local expertise backed by a global organisation with over 40 years of experience in digital printing, Konica Minolta's portfolio of hardware, software and services has been designed to ignite possibilities for customers – whatever and wherever they may be.As Covid-19 has been accelerating the trends from commodity to quality and from one size fits all to customisation and personalisation, high value digital printing continues to accelerate. Take packaging with specialty printing and enhancements as one example, which have more than 46% higher quality perception.Koji Asaka, Senior Manager, IP Product Marketing of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia said: "The tremendous growth in areas such as labels and packaging during the pandemic and beyond has highlighted the need for a creative campaign to create brand stories through high value touchpoints, which can be shaped through our extensive product portfolio to help customers thrive. In a new era for printing – where stories and experiences are brought to life, our aim is to build the future together with our customers to help them create new business opportunities."Hui Ying, Manager, PP Product Marketing of Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia also added: "As a trusted partner, our Igniting Print Possibilities portfolio means we can help print businesses service new market segments, build stand-out creative pieces, and optimize workflow. Our solutions are designed to help find efficiencies, boost productivity and increase versatility, freeing businesses to maximize profit and ensure clear competitive advantage. Whatever our customers' objectives, we'll work with them to drive change using our innovative digital printing solution, creating unique print materials and expanding their market beyond their current reach."

