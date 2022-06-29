Warner Bros. Discovery partners with Shell for the premiere of adrenaline-filled local show ‘Dare to Ride’ featuring Asia’s most iconic bike routes

Six celebrity bikers overcome unique obstacles as they bike across Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and India

New local series in partnership with Shell (6x30) premieres across Southeast Asia and India between June 25 to July 30, 2022

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 29 June 2022 - Warner Bros. Discovery has partnered with Shell for a brand-new, adrenaline-filled show,which premiered on Discovery Southeast Asia (SEA) and India on"Dare to Ride" showcases some of Asia's most accomplished riders as they attempt to conquer the region's most iconic routes with just their bikes, their wits, and their technical knowhow. The show is narrated by Steve Crombie , a world-renowned professional adventure motorcyclist who has already conquered many extreme terrains and roads in Asia and around the globe.Lynn Ng, VP Head of Factual & Lifestyle SEA and Head of Content Operations APAC, Warner Bros. Discovery, said: "Warner Bros. Discovery remains committed to championing local storytelling and homegrown talent and we are pleased to partner with Shell on a new series that showcases the beauty of Asia through a fresh perspective. Featuring the stunning sceneries of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, and India,puts audiences in the front seat as renowned riders strive to overcome physical, geographical, and cultural obstacles. Combining adventure and emotion with unique histories, cultures and landscapes, this is much more than a journey across Asia's most challenging roads, it is also a journey of the soul."Elaine Chen, GM Consumer Road Sector, Shell Global Marketing, said: "At Shell, collaboration is one of our key attributes, and we're very happy to collaborate with one of the biggest broadcast partners in the world, Warner Bros. Discovery, to showcase the courage of our passionate bikers to outride anything in Dare to Ride series. Most importantly, as part of our strategy to humanise the brand, we'd love our audience to experience the joy of new adventures along with their passion for riding because with Shell Advance, however, and wherever you ride, we are always here for you."MediaCom APAC plays a major role being the enabling factor behind the collaboration.Zeljana Unkovich, Regional Strategy Director, MediaCom APAC, said: "We are delighted to have been able to bring together two of our key partners to create something beyond the boundaries of traditional media. This collaboration celebrates their shared pioneering spirit and invites audiences on the adventure at the same time."The first episode (premiered on June 25) takes audiences to, where video journalist Arsal Bahtiar accepts the challenge of riding a scooter on an arduous journey to the top of Mount Bromo, an active volcano in East Java. The nail-biting episode unveils whether the motorbike, designed for city streets, can handle rocky roads, steep mountain trails, and a vast sandy desert.Episode 2 (premiere on July 2) follows Pro Skateboarder Pa'din Musa acrossas he tackles everything the jungle can throw at him with an underbone motorcycle, also known as "kapcai" in Malaysia, designed for everyday use on the roads. Pa'din puts the iconic vehicle through an ultimate off-road test as he takes it over rocky rivers, muddy trails, wet grass and slippery slopes.Episode 3 (premiere on July 9) sees Filipino radio and TV personality Samir Gogna (Sam YG) takes on the ride of his life with a journey from Manila to Dicasalarin Cove, one of the most beautiful spots in the. Riding a touring motorcycle through the scorching sun and pouring rain, the adrenaline junkie is pushed beyond his limits, fighting dehydration, exhaustion, and curveball challenges thrown at him along the way.Episode 4 (premiere on July 16) brings audiences towith Photojournalist Tran Tuan Viet , who will challenge his knowledge of Hanoi as he attempts to be a motorcycle tour guide for the day. Armed with only a vintage motorcycle and his wits, Viet takes three tourists on a trip filled with food, history and culture.Episode 5 (premiere on July 23) takes viewers to, where actor and adventurer Ray MacDonald learns what it's like to be a true hero of the streets, spending a day in the shoes, or wheels, of a Chiang Mai motorcycle delivery rider. As delivery riders depend upon their rating, even a single missed order can lose them time, money and business. As such, Ray must be on high alert as he weaves through the mayhem of motor vehicles in Thailand to stand any chance of a 5-star review.The final episode (premiere on July 20) sees bike-lover Fakira Tiwari tackle an epic 200km journey across, travelling from the old to the new, from the mountainous terrain of Nashik to Mumbai's Gateway of India, before sunset. Along the way, he must deliver a gift of books to a remote village school. He will face punishing village trails with long stretches of silence and isolation before hitting the chaotic and intimidating expressways of Mumbai.highlights Southeast Asia's position as one of the world's best places to motorcycle, as the show entertains and informs audiences of the region's natural beauty, culture, and history. The show marks Warner Bros. Discovery's first-ever partnership with Shell and reflects Warner Bros. Discovery's reputation for quality entertainment and commitment to bringing more locally relevant content to audiences.Dare to Ride is produced by HJ Production in association with Trifecta Collective Sdn Bhd. The executive producer is Henry Ambarita.Celebrity bikers guests:Images/Art: here Promo: here



