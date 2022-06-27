Kerry Logistics Network and its key executives ranked first among both overall small & midcap and rest of Asia companies in all categories, including:
- Best CEO – William Ma
- Best CFO – Ellis Cheng
- Best Investor Relations Professional – Iris Tsang
- Best Investor Relations Program
- Best ESG
Institutional Investor's 2022 All-Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team rankings were the results of voting from 4,854 investment professionals at 1,612 financial services firms, including buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions that cover the region. Since 2016, Kerry Logistics Network has landed a place in Institutional Investor's list of "Most Honored Companies", a designation which is given to those that achieve a weighted score of 15 or more points across the five categories.
About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)
Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.
With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.
Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
