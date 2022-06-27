Riding The Wave Of Vietnam's Growth to Seize Emigration and Overseas Investment Opportunities

Jason Cheng, OneDay Founder (right 2), Nguyen Van Sam (right 1) and the team.



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 June 2022 - Local start-up "OneDay" officially launched "OneDay Vietnam", and is entering the Vietnamese real estate market. As a one-stop cross-regional real estate online transaction platform, OneDay provides both local and overseas residential, industrial, and commercial building units, shops, land, and parking spaces for lease or sale. Powered by a fast and flexible platform, OneDay provides lightning-quick location-based proximity search features, such as nearby hospitals, supermarkets, and schools, as well as 70+ search filters for users to choose from. This way, anyone can quickly and easily find real estate opportunities in both Hong Kong and Vietnam for investment or self-use all with the convenience of a single mobile app in hand. This also paves the way for global real estate agents and owners to expand their international customer base via a broader and more efficient listing platform.Moving abroad and finding a suitable foreign residence can be both challenging and stressful. Other websites that offer overseas properties fail to meet the residential needs of the public since they only cater to those looking to buy or sell. But OneDay is helping make relocating much easier since it caters to users looking to buy, sell, as well as rent, and lease. This offering helps satisfy every demand for overseas property, which is important, especially during the recent waves of emigration. With super-fast built-in GPS capabilities and helpful location-based proximity search features that are all natively integrated into the app, users can search for real estate in any area and see nearby hospitals, supermarkets, schools, and other amenities including the distance those amenities are from the property they are looking at. With 70+ search & filter settings, OneDay users can save time and money when searching for their ideal place.In recent years, Southeast Asia has experienced spectacular growth and attracted huge investments from enterprises from around the world. Among the countries in Southeast Asia, Vietnam is perceived as one of the most promising markets in the region with a GDP growth rate that continues to exceed that of China and ranks among the top of the world. In the first quarter of 2022, Vietnam's export value has increased by nearly 16%, while the housing prices in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, etc., continuously increase by 5 to 10% per year. Spotting the business opportunity, OneDay set up its branch in Vietnam and launched "OneDay Vietnam" in April 2022 to capitalize on the growth wave. To meet the global demand for Vietnam real estate, OneDay has focused on three urban markets: Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Yangang. Not only is the OneDay team familiar with popular Vietnamese locations and real estate agents, but they can also provide itineraries as well as further information to help customers search, find and plan easily., realized as early as the year 2000 that the future was going to be a digital world. To help aid both enterprises and the public navigate the digital age, Jason started a software program development company called Hodfords ( https://www.hodfords.com/ ). Jason founded OneDay in 2018 and built the platform to help people find their desired real estate with high efficiency. Having a keen marketing sense, Jason understood the size limitations of the Hong Kong real estate market and therefore looked further abroad and took a fancy to the huge development and potential of Vietnam's real estate market. To handle the business, Jason used to commute between Hong Kong and Vietnam to work closely with Nguyen Van Sam, a senior programmer based in Vietnam. In 2021, Jason teamed up with his British friend, Gavin Adam, who has more than 20 years of experience in information technology, to expand his business to the United Kingdom, setting up a presence in 3 hubs globally. During the expansion into Vietnam, the business has successfully grown from 3 full-time employees to more than 100 within a year. OneDay , said "I hope that the mobile app OneDay will become a premier global real estate transaction platform, and by connecting real estate agents with clients and landlords with tenants around the world, the flow of information and global real estate transactions will be facilitated." OneDay first started operating in Hong Kong in 2018 and as of January 2022, "OneDay HK" attracts up to 500,000 average monthly visitors to its platform. Besides the Hong Kong market, OneDay is also actively expanding into additional markets to provide real estate options in the UK, Japan, Australia, Cambodia, and China. OneDay wants to focus primarily on the development of the Southeast Asian market and hopes to become the leading real estate transaction app in popular regions such as the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

About OneDay