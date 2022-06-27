From left, Mike Tuon of Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation ("CWBF"), Gabriel Tan of Prince Holding Group, Edward Lee of Prince Real Estate Group, Seu Muy of CWBF, Senior Minister Ly Thuch – President of CWBF, H.E. Vath Chamroeun of National Olympic Committee of Cambodia, H.E. Ouk Sethycheat of Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports, H.E. Hoeurng Sophon of Ministry of Social Affairs, Veterans, and Youth Rehabilitation.

Guests of honors posing at the photo wall post-event with His Excellency Ly Thuch, the President of Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation ("CWBF").

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 27 June 2022 -will be stronger than ever going into thewith exciting, aandat both the coaching and federation levels.The Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation ("CWBF"), with the support of the Prince Holding Group's philanthropic arm Prince Foundation, unveiled the changes at a ceremony attended by a diversethat included government leaders along with representatives from international chambers of commerce, local businesses, and civil society organizations.Prince Foundation is elated about the federation's decision tosince his expertise as the First Vice President of Cambodia Mine Action and Victim Assistance Authority ("CMAA") will be invaluable given many of the new players on both the men's and women's teams are landmine survivors."I am extremely thankful and humbled to be appointed as the President of the Cambodia Wheelchair Basketball Federation. I have been very passionate about helping to develop and uplift the sports sector in Cambodia, and it is a great privilege for me to have a chance to lead the team and build on its successes within the sport," saidPrince Holding Group, under the leadership of Chairman Chen Zhi, has a keen focus on human capital development to aid economic growth for the Kingdom. Additionally, with support from the Prince Foundation, both teams will receiveto help them prepare for next year's ASEAN Para Games in Cambodia."In the past, we have provided various contributions to help the local sports sector such as volleyball and football," said. "This is our first involvement in empowering people with disability, and we are honored to take part in fostering social inclusion by organizing the unveiling of Cambodia ASEAN Para Games 2023 Wheelchair Basketball Squad," he added.For Michael Tuon, Team USA Basketball Gold certified and National Wheelchair Basketball Association ("NWBA") certified coach, this will be yet an exciting journey as he heads the basketball coaching with CWBF for the Cambodian wheelchair basketball squad."Many of our athletes have overcome obstacles I can't imagine. They are resilient and will not let anything stop them from pursuing their dreams. To help support their progress, we've developed a Long-Term Athlete Development (LTAD) plan to ensure that our athletes keep growing and improving. We are excited to see what the future holds for Cambodian athletics," saidWhen the players take the floor at next year's games, they will be wearing freshly designed blue, red, and white uniforms that showcase the Kingdom's national colors with a new national crest that incorporates Cambodia's cultural icons like the Romdoul flower and Angkor Wat temple.Further details of the crest and jersey design are included in this press kit

About Prince Holding Group:

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups spanning across real estate development, financial services and consumer services.

Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Cambodia Airways, Belt Road Capital Management, as well as Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 80 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, aviation, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, and lifestyle sectors etc.

Leveraging a network of industrial, business and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia. Prince Holding Group is developing an almost 1000-hectare township project in the Ream coastline of Sihanoukville that will be one of Cambodia's leading sustainable real estate developments, aiming to secure close to $16 billion in total investment for the region.

Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia, through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.

About Prince Foundation:

Prince Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, with the mission statement – "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia". As a unit of one of Cambodia's largest business groups, Prince Foundation has the potential to aid structural change in Cambodia by investing in education, healthcare, and community initiatives.

Run by a team of Cambodian and international professionals, Prince Foundation is sharply focused on being an effective bridge between the corporate sector, NGOs with a proven track record and the government in Cambodia. It aims to make strategic and evidence-based high-impact social investments, helping communities move forward in a sustainable manner.

Over the years, Prince Foundation has implemented over 250 initiatives benefitting over half a million Cambodians, with cumulative donations exceeding US$14 million.

For more details, please visit: www.princefoundation.com



