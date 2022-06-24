476 design awards is now presented in the virtual exhibition while The first "Design Clientele Award" brings designers and brands closer

HKDA Global Design Awards 2021 – Online Awards Presentation Ceremony Virtual Exhibition

Online Awards Presentation Ceremony

About Virtual Exhibition

Winning Entry Highlights

Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) 50th Anniversary Celebration

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 24 June 2022 - HKDA Global Design Awards 2021 (HKDA GDA 2021), organized by Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA) has widely been acknowledged as one of the most established cross-disciplinary design competitions in the Asia-Pacific region since 1975 and supported by the Lead Sponsor, Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR). Today, the Award List of HKDA GDA 2021 was officially released online at 2pm (HKT).This year is the Awards' 47th anniversary and HKDA GDA 2021 has also marked a milestone by the outstanding quality with over 2,200 entries from 15 countries and also for the first time to introduce the "Design Clientele Award" to tighten the connections between brands and designers and the dual mode of online and physical judging. In order to recognize different levels of design excellence from 8 multiple design disciplines including graphics, digital, product, spatial, design clientele, experience, impact and rising creative awards, a total of 476 awards including Gold, Silver, Bronze, Excellence, Hong Kong Best and Judge's Choice Awards was selected by a world-class panel of 24 top-notch representatives of the design industry from Hong Kong, the Mainland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Netherlands and etc. In this edition of the HKDA GDA, the brand-new 'Design Clientele Award' is introduced to encourage good business support and promote business collaboration so as to provide opportunities for both the designers and their clients to demonstrate their works and promote innovative designs.Due to the pandemic, the HKDA GDA 2021 Awards Presentation Ceremony is held online and it is the honour of the organiser to have the Secretary for the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the HKSAR Government, Mr. Edward Yau Tang-wah, GBS, JP, to record a congratulary video as the Guest of Honour. Also, it is the honor to have Dr. Kan Tai Keung, SBS, BBS, Mr. Ron Leung, Judge of Global Design Awards 2021, Mr. Karr Yip, Chairman of Hong Kong Designers Association, Dr. Anthony Kong, Project Coordinator of Hong Kong Designers Association Global Design Awards 2021, Mr. Kelly Sze, Fellow of Hong Kong Designers Association and Mr. Eddy Hui, Executive Committee of Hong Kong Designers Association to be the award presenters.Online Awards Presentation Ceremony: https://www.facebook.com/hkda.gda Under the theme of 'Cultural Nature', 476 winning works and the highlights of winners' sharings are presenting in the virtual exhibition from June 24 to September 23, 2022. This year, the virtual exhibition is brought out from the perspective of the digital media with the waves, mountains and sky to present another exhibition mode to the audience.The winning works include both international and local design. Selected works include the double championship Air purifying lamp 'Airluna' ,multi-shape design tool 'Exlicon', a crowdfunding project awarded by the New York Design Gold Award and other global awards, recycling stores " [email protected] " which are commonly found in Hong Kong, typography advocacy platform "Typeclub" and exhibition co-presented by Hong Kong Heritage Museum "Time will tell".Virtual Exhibition: From 24 June to 23 Sept, 2022Visit us: https://www.hkdagda2021.com/ Riding on the 50anniversary of the HKDA this year, more amazing events are coming soon, stay tuned!Follow Us:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hkda.gda IG: https://www.instagram.com/hkda_gda #香港設計師協會 #環球設計大獎2021 #線上頒獎典禮 #虛擬展覽 #恭賀得獎者 #HKDA #GDA2021 #Graphics #Digital #Product #Spatial #DesignClientele #Experience #Impact #RisingCreative #Congratulations #AwardWinners #AwardsPresentationCeremonyVirtualExhibition #24June2022 #LetsCelebrateAltogether #KeepItUp

About the organiser – Hong Kong Designers Association (HKDA)

HKDA was founded in 1972. It is the first of its kind in Hong Kong, and is a design body to advocate public interest in design and higher professional status for practicing designers in the government, cultural, entertainment, commercial and industrial sectors, for full-time, part-time teachers and administrators on the academic side of design.

About the lead sponsor – Create Hong Kong

Create Hong Kong (Create HK) is a dedicated office set up by the HKSAR Government to spearhead the development of Hong Kong's creative industries. Set up in June 2009, it co-ordinates the Government policy regarding creative industries, focuses Government's resources catering for the promotion and speeding up of the development of creative industries in Hong Kong, and works closely with the trade to boost the development of creative industries.

Disclaimer: The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organizers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Communications and Creative Industries Branch of the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.

#HKDA

