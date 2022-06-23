Get one Electronic Lucky Draw entry with every purchase of HK$300

"Summer Lucky Draw" drives consumer consumption desire to create opportunities for the retail industry

For every HK$300 spent in malls, shoppers get a lucky draw chance with 100% winning rate, giving away more than HK$2.5 million in prizes

"Summer Lucky Draw"

Promotion period:

July 1 to August 31, 2022

Applicable malls:

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building)

Promotion details:

a maximum of 10 chances per day

100% winning rate (Please refer to the attachment for redemption method and terms and conditions)



hello members earn an extra 200 hello points for every HK$300 spent with PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go, WeChat Pay HK, BoC Pay, AlipayHK or Octopus (maximum of 5 times, totaling 1,000 hello points).

"Summer Lucky Draw" － " Welcome Offer for New hello Members"

Promotion period:

July 1 to August 31, 2022

Applicable malls:

Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building)

Promotion details:

Newly registered hello members who achieve accumulated same-day spending of HK$300 can get an extra electronic lucky draw chance.



an additional electronic lucky draw chance (Please refer to the attachment for redemption method and terms and conditions)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 June 2022 - Hang Lung Properties (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") has always adhered to its spirit of customer-centricity when it comes to shopper services and customer delight. To provide a more satisfying shopping experience and encourage citizens to participate in consumption to boost the economy, Hang Lung announces the launch ofcampaign from. When customers spend more than HK$300 in Hang Lung's shopping malls, they will get an Electronic Lucky Draw entry, the maximum entry in a day is ten. The winning rate is 100%, and so everyone is guaranteed to receive a prize! During the promotional period, newly registered members who participate in the lucky draw will get an additional Electronic Lucky Draw opportunity. In addition, hello members can earn an extra 200 hello points for every HK$300 spent with PayMe from HSBC, Tap & Go, WeChat Pay HK, BoC Pay, AlipayHK or Octopus (maximum of 5 times, totaling 1,000 hello points).In the two years since the outbreak of the pandemic, consumer sentiment has remained relatively subdued, which has greatly affected retail and F&B businesses., explains, "In the past two years, the retail and F&B industries have gone through challenging times. We are proud to launch the 'Summer Lucky Draw', which we hope will stimulate consumers' desire to spend, and at the same time bring vitality back to the retail market. As the current social distancing regulations are relaxing gradually and in line with the second phase of government's Consumption Voucher Scheme, we hope that we can provide surprises and happiness for customers, and also more widely drive the positive cycle of retail consumption to help boost the economy and sweep away the haze caused by the epidemic through the campaign."hello members can get an Electronic Lucky Draw chance if they accumulate same-day spending of HK$300 and upload the receipt to Hang Lung Malls App from July 1 to August 31. The promotion covers spending at Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Amoy Plaza, Kornhill Plaza, and Central properties (1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). There is a maximum of 10 chances to enter the lucky draw per day. During the promotional period, newly registered members who participate in the lucky draw will get an extra Electronic Lucky Draw chance (for more details please refer to the below table).There are many great prizes prepared for the 'Summer Lucky Draw' campaign. Hang Lung will give away more than 260,000 prizes and gifts with a total value of more than HK$2.5 million. The winning rate is 100%, and so everyone is guaranteed to receive a prize! In order to meet the needs of different consumer groups, Hang Lung selected a variety of popular home appliances, daily necessities, and dining and shopping e-Coupons for customers, including:andOther prizes include:andplus many more surprise rewards!

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .



#HangLungProperties



About hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Programme

hello Hang Lung Malls Rewards Programme, along with the Hang Lung Malls App, will bring you the latest promotions and event information of over 600 merchants within our malls, including Fashion Walk, Peak Galleria, Grand Plaza, Hollywood Plaza, Gala Place, Kornhill Plaza, Amoy Plaza and Central Properties (including 1 Duddell Street, Printing House, Baskerville House and Standard Chartered Bank Building). Members can earn 1 hello point for every HK$1 spent and redeem exclusive privileges and extraordinary experiences available at our malls. Discover a world of excitement on one platform – brought to you by Hang Lung malls.



Explore now:

https://www.hanglungmalls.com



Download & register as a hello member now! Start exploring every side of you.



