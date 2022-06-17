C2 Lever Latch

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 June 2022 -Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has introduced the newest product in its successful C2 series of lever latches, with a new push to lock option that incorporates an auto-relock feature. With customizable features, versatile locking styles and a streamlined industrial appearance, the push to lock C2 Lever Latch provides upgraded functionality that can be used to demonstrate compliance with industry regulations.The push to lock C2 Lever Latch from Southco offers a new auto-relock feature to comply with industry regulations requiring a key to access equipment panels, such as ISO-TS 28923. With adjustable grip that overcomes manufacturing tolerances and prevents gasket setting, and multiple locking styles, the C2 series can be customized to fit a variety of applications. An integrated bumper helps to absorb vibration and noise, while preventing scratches to the panel frame. Additionally, the push to lock C2 Lever Latch has been redesigned with a more modern industrial appearance, providing a fresh option for manufacturers and design engineers.According to Commercial Product Manager Jonathan Coulter, "The push to lock C2 Lever Latch is an exciting new addition to one of our most successful product classes. The latch offers an auto-relock function to comply with new regulations, and the product's versatile functionality makes it an ideal choice for a wide variety of applications."For more information about the latest Southco's C2 Lever Latch, please visit www.southco.com/C2-Lever

About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 75 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong

