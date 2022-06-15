PP 8300G : Impact copolymer of propylene and ethylene with low melt flow, improved antistatic properties, designed for extrusion and thermoforming applications such as corrugated boards, panels, profiles and crates. Offers high dimensional stability and resistance to deformation.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - Media OutReach - 15 June 2022 - SIBUR, the largest integrated petrochemicals company in Russia and one of the fastest-growing companies in the global petrochemicals industry, has expanded its offering of advanced, eco-friendly polymers for use in packaging, pipe production and other industries.To support manufacturers, SIBUR offers its existing brand range of polymers in addition to developing new brands at its SIBUR PolyLab research and development centre to meet the needs of customers on the domestic and global market.In May, SIBUR's Tomsk and Kazan enterprises (Tomskneftekhim and Kazanorgsintez) introduced new polyethylene grades for flexible packaging. These grades are used as an adhesive layer in the lamination of high-quality snack packaging through a process called polyethylene melt lamination – an environmentally friendly and technologically advanced solution that allows multi-layer films to be bonded together without the use of more harmful adhesives.SIBUR has also expanded its production of polypropylene block copolymer, used in the production of non-pressure systems for storm and domestic sewage systems. In the near future, SIBUR plans to launch production of a more complex grade with a medium elastic modulus at its state-of-the-art facility in Tobolsk (ZapSibNeftekhim). These polymer solutions are highly durable – particularly in aggressive environments – and have a lower carbon footprint compared to traditional materials.SIBUR’s polymer grade offerings include:SIBUR has placed sustainability at the heart of its production process. The Company is continuously improving its environmental management system, which covers all stages of production: R&D, investing in new green technologies, manufacturing ESG products, upgrading production facilities, reducing pollutant emissions and discharges, implementing circular economy projects, and promoting sustainable practices among its partners.Under its updated ESG strategy, SIBUR's sustainability goals include recycling at least 50% of all generated waste and making at least one of its facilities carbon-neutral by 2025.

