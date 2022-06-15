KK Chiu, CEO of Zeek (Left) and J anet Yuen, CEO of Hung’s Food Group (Right)

From the 15th of June till the 30th of June, Yoshinoya, providing limited time offer to Zeek, that will be Deluxe Combo for 2 (Beef Bowl + Teriyaki Chicken & Vegetable Bowl + Miso Pork & Vegetable + Drink (x2)), which is priced at $149 from $195, and enjoy a $20 discount upon spending $150 or above (while stocks last).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 June 2022 - Zeek, an on-demand logistics technology platform, is partnering with Japanese multinational fast-food chain Yoshinoya, to hasten and expand Yoshinoya's business through ZeekSolutions, one of the proprietary products of Zeek, which offers SaaS solutions to F&B and retail businesses, including the establishment of an Yoshinoya-branded online channel and full range of instant logistics services plug-in. What's more, companies can leverage their customer data with analytics to curate strategic marketing promotions in a cost-effective manner. ZeekSolutions has already assisted over 50 brands and simplified the connection from restaurants and e-commerce to their customers and was instrumental in assisting these brands to venture their Quick Commerce business in the new normal.Yoshinoyawhich is a leading multinational brandAlongside this Yoshinoya promotion with Zeek, until 31st August 2022, we will also be offering a special promotional rate for setting up online store platforms through ZeekStore!Enquiry for branded websites and delivery services: https://bit.ly/ZeekSolutions Yoshinoya ordering platform: https://delivery.yoshinoya.com.hk/ ZeekStore Website: https://www.zeek.store Email: [email protected]



About Zeek

Zeek is a Southeast Asian intelligent logistics technology corporation established in Hong Kong in 2017. Developing from a solid operational foundation, the corporation leverages logistics technologies and big data analytics to provide a range of logistics services covering quick commerce freight, takeaway and grocery goods for individual, corporate and e-commerce clients, satisfying different timeliness and logistics needs. Zeek also offers SaaS solutions tailored to corporates' business needs to empower seamless digital transformation.

Zeek's business coverage reaches beyond Hong Kong to Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. Operating with a delivery team of over 30,000 fleet members*, Zeek serves more than 2,000 global companies^, including international food and beverage brands, super departmental stores, chain convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

In 2022, Zeek will set foot in the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan to help Southeast Asian companies in the quick commerce era.

* ^ As of 31 Dec 2021

About Yoshinoya

Since the opening of its first store in Japan in 1899, Yoshinoya has created remarkable history for over 100 years. Today, there are around 2,000 Yoshinoya stores worldwide, of which around 600 stores are in Northern China. Yoshinoya landed in Hong Kong in 1991 and is now operating around 50 stores, serving millions rice bowls every month. Our quality products have been highly favoured by Hong Kong customers for years, and continue to do so till today. To cater to customers' needs, Yoshinoya is persistent in product enhancement and developing tech-friendly ordering facilities for creating an enjoying dining experience at ease.

