Bybit users can access the token on Launchpad 2.0, a freshly revamped platform for groundbreaking blockchain projects. Bybit users can commit BIT to subscribe to token allocations, or participate in Launchpad 2.0's new lottery model for early-stage projects for a chance to win allocations of new tokens with USDT. It also allows users to buy through the Launchpad the best performing tokens that were previously listed.
How it works
Each user has a character called CAThlete, and their steps are converted into GEMs, the in-game currency of Walken. A thousand steps equal one GEM, which is used to improve a CAThlete's speed, strength, and stamina.
Driving positive lifestyle changes
As we move toward a post-pandemic world, more and more people are shifting from a sedentary lifestyle of being cooped up in their homes to a more active lifestyle. A unique project that connects a healthy lifestyle to the burgeoning digital economy, Walken offers a fun and rewarding experience for the health conscious that also simplifies the journey into the crypto space for many, driving new users into web3 and positively impacting their lives while cultivating a sustainable future for $WLKN.
"Bybit is a partner we could only dream of. They were one of the first top players to believe in Walken as a team and a product concept, and since then have been supporting us in every way. We are infinitely grateful for this and are honored to be launching and growing Walken with Bybit." said Alexei Kulevets, CEO and co-founder of Walken.
