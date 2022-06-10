IAQG President, Andy Maher, BAE Systems signs the global standards publisher agreement with David Alexander, Mobility Standards Leader, SAE International

Brussels, Belgium - News Direct - 10 June 2022 - The International Aerospace Quality Group® (IAQG) formally announces SAE International as the organization’s international standards publisher. The IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement takes effect on all new and newly revised standards moving forward. The first standard to fall under this new agreement will be the IAQG 9137 (IA9137), scheduled to be released later this year.Under the IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement, organizations will be able to turn to SAE or one of their many global resellers to purchase new and/or newly revised standards. This agreement is designed to streamline the development and publication process using a single, common workflow that increases the speed to market while improving global distribution management.“The IAQG/SAE Standards Development and Publications Agreement is based on a 25-year partnership between SAE and IAQG,” stated Andy Maher, IAQG president and member company representative for BAE Systems. “Their solid reputation and proven process of global standards development makes this agreement a natural evolution.”Currently, published standards will remain under the same sector-related distribution channels. In addition to having a singular, global publisher, the new and newly revised standards will have a consistent look and format. For example, the naming structure for newly developed and released standards will follow the standard naming prefix of IA (for International Aerospace). Previously released standards will transition from sector designations of AS, EN, SJAC or JISQ to the new singular designation at the time of revision.“SAE International is honored to continue and enhance the longstanding and successful partnership with IAQG in the development and publication of global quality standards for the aerospace and defense sectors,” said Sr. Director Standards David Alexander for SAE International. “SAE’s recognized consensus process and platform, coupled with worldwide distribution through direct and reseller networks will accelerate the speed and availability of the standards.”IAQG sets the standard for quality within the worldwide supply chain within the aviation, space and defense industry. IAQG currently maintains 26 active standards that establishes common/shared tools and methods for quality improvement. To learn more, visit https://iaqg.org

About the International Aerospace Quality Group:

As an international non-profit association under the Belgian law with office registered in Brussels (Belgium), the IAQG sets the standard for quality within the worldwide supply chain of the aerospace industry. The organization is comprised of member companies within the aviation, space and defense industries who design, develop, manufacture and support original equipment at system or subsystem levels. The IAQG is committed to establishing commonality of quality systems and improvement standards. These standards are documented, published and applied internationally by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and circulated throughout the supply chain. To learn more, visit https://iaqg.org.



About SAE International:

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.





