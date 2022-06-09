Over 950 partners participated in the seven-day EPIC SALE event, which saw a growth on demand of over 13 times for international destinations

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 June 2022 - Traveloka , Southeast Asia's lifestyle superapp, concluded with a big bang, which saw growth on demand for international destinations of over 13 times, and local staycation demand of over five times, documented in the seven-day sales event. The majority of deals included discounts of up to 80 percent off hotels, flights, airport transfers, attractions, playgrounds, beauty and spa products and more, supported by Traveloka products that came with attractive offers - Hotels, Flights and Xperience, with users claiming unbelievably epic deals for as little as SGD0 for a hotel stay!This EPIC SALE was also the first from Traveloka Singapore to offer international deals, and we saw an uptick of sales to popular destinations, such as Bali, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. The revenge travel phenomenon was so strong that the most booked departure date from Singapore, purchased during the EPIC SALE, was 1 June 2022, followed by 3 June 2022 and 31 May 2022. Travelers wanted to travel immediately, and participated in the sale to grab further discounts and promotions during Super Epic Events, such as International Flash Deals and Accommodation Grand Bazaar Sales, that were available for a limited period only."We're very grateful to see the overwhelming results and excitement from both our partners and users. The second EPIC SALE in Singapore has proven to break another record for Traveloka's growth, as Singaporeans are exploring various options for staycations and overseas travel," said. "Through this EPIC SALE, we are optimistic in our contribution to boost local tourism in Singapore, and to continuously support our hotel, attraction, and tour partners in various countries," he added.This year, Traveloka doubled down on attractive offers, due to post pandemic pent up demand as an avenue for individuals to receive exclusive deals on flights, accommodations, and holiday activities. Over SGD250,000 worth of vouchers were claimed during the sale period, with the biggest stacked voucher value in one transaction, amounting to SGD462.Traveloka also stepped up its superapp strategy, by launching a new gamewhere users needed to fly their Godwy Pet to collect daily rewards, of up to SGD264. The game saw a total of 5,600 vouchers worth up to SGD71,000 claimed, across bookings on Hotels, Flights, Attractions and more. Users also shared referral links in theto collect additional rewards of up to SGD230. This saw over 23,000 interactions between users, and over 70,000 visits to the page. The increase in referral rates is a strong indicator that shows the exponential growth of the user base for the lifestyle superapp.: "The EPIC SALE campaign allowed us to tap on Traveloka's wider audiences that brought our partnership to greater heights during the post-pandemic era. The livestream captured the personality of our hotel in a storytelling way that maintained top-of-mind awareness in customers' minds." -: "Was very impressed with the EPIC SALE campaign. It had indeed helped to promote Wild Wild Wet as a place full of thrills and spills for the whole family, which saw an increase in bookings during the period. It is definitely a great opportunity to work with Traveloka." -

