KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 June 2022 - Global Banking and Finance Review proclaimed OctaFX the best Forex broker in Malaysia. This is the first time OctaFX has received an award in this category.Global Banking and Finance Review, a publication providing the financial community with in-depth cross market coverage, recognized OctaFX’s efforts in the foreign exchange industry with the ‘Best Forex Broker Malaysia 2022’ award.Being rated the best Forex broker in Malaysia proves OctaFX’s dedication to enhancing the trading experience of Malaysian clients.‘OctaFX is committed to helping customers achieve their investment goals. Our awards team was impressed with the customer-centric approach OctaFX has. They are constantly innovating to enhance their products and services in order to deliver best in class trading conditions and optimal customer experience. Their unique value proposition, continued investment in technology, and dedication to clients made them stand out as clear winners this year,’ said Wanda Rich, the editor of Global Banking and Finance Review. ‘We look forward to seeing further growth and industry-leading solutions from OctaFX in the years to come.’Global Banking and Finance Awards were established in 2011 to honour financial and banking companies worldwide that have reached an outstanding level of expertise in the industry. The magazine has since been giving awards to the most innovative and progressive companies transforming the global finance community.Apart from giving OctaFX the same award last year, the magazine has acknowledged the accomplishments of the broker before—with the ‘Best Forex Broker Asia’ award in 2021 and ‘Best Partnership Program in South East Asia’ in 2020. This year, the broker has also received the ‘Best Forex Broker Nigeria 2022’ award for helping clients from this country achieve their financial goals.

About OctaFX

OctaFX is a global broker that provides online trading services worldwide since 2011. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charity and humanitarian initiatives, including improvement of educational infrastructure, short-notice relief projects, supporting local communities and small to medium enterprises.

In the APAC region, it managed to capture the ‘Decade Of Excellence In Forex Asia 2021’ award, the ‘Best Islamic FX Account 2020’ award, and the ‘Best CFD Broker Asia Pacific 2020’ award by Global Banking And Finance Review, World Finance, and Cfi.Co, respectively.

