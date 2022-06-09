1. Download Binance app from Google Play Store / App Store 2. Fill in the required personal information for registration 3. Activate your Binance account via email

1. Log-in your Binance account and switch to Binance Pro, click "unverified" next to your ID



3. Choose "Hong Kong" as living country/city

4. Upload your identity document

5. Proceed to face verification after you have uploaded the require document

* Don't wear hat and glasses, avoid using filter and make sure there is good lighting



1. Click "Manage API" in the content page

2. Use your email to verify

3. Create "CoinShaker" label

4. Copy API Key & *Secret Key

*Note that Secret Key system will only show once, please remember to copy the key code in this page

5. Choose "Allow spot trading and leveraged trading"

6. Set your IP address access right to "unrestricted" and save this page



1. Register CoinShaker account by using your email address: https://coinshaker.app/member/login *Must enter an invitation code to register an account

2. Activate your CoinShaker account via email

3. Buy a membership and points

4. Copy your payment code or use QR code to pay in Binance



1. Switch to your Binance account and finish the payment 2. Click "Fund"- "Withdrawl", and choose USDT 3. Paste the payment code that you copied from Coinshaker in the address column *Note that you must choose "Tron(TRC20)"as the network option, otherwise, the payment will be failed

4. Click "Withdrawl" after you have entered the amount, Binance will deduct the handling fee automatically 5. Copy the trading ID (Txid) 6. Mark down the amount shown in the system, and switch to CoinShaker Membership and Points page 7. Copy your Binance trading ID to CoinShaker and write down the amount, the trading will proceed automatically *If membership days and points are inadequate, the system will stop operating

