Connie Lam (@connielam418), the official spokesperson of the first-ever "Beauty to Earn" beauty brand NFT series "Empower Beauties" created exclusively by Cellmax

[1] Note: The Cellmax official will give away a fixed amount of Cellmax Coins to the first batch of NFT holders for free, and the Coins are only used for credits accumulation. Cellmax Coins cannot be transferred, entrusted, or traded between members. Cellmax Medical Beauty Center reserves all the right for the final interpretation and explanation of this project.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 June 2022 - A celebrated aesthetic medicine group in Hong Kong, Cellmax ( the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will release 3,199 pieces of its exclusive and pioneerthemed limited-edition Non-fungible Tokens ("NFTs") in the form of mystery boxes for members only in this July. The Company is firmly convinced that the character and profession of every individual woman are worthy of "Empower", so this NFT series is called "Empower Beauties". Cellmax is the forerunner to raise the newfangled concept of blockchain beauty named after "", e ach membership NFT is an inimitable female persona . There is one particular NFT in the class attaches Black Card functions, its holder will be entitled with the privilege to enjoy the complimentary Botox (Botulinum Toxin) injection service for life. Cellmax aims to create an unconventional and unparalleled community for people who desire beauty, there users can regale themselves with premium and superior beauty services whilst demonstrating their distinct peculiarity and diverse beauty.The limited-edition NFT beauty membership program of theseries will be gradually launched to the public in two phases. In the first stage, the initial batch of 3,199 Empower Beauty NFTs will be minted and publicly offered for sale. Cellmax claims that all the members who possess the Empower Beauty NFT membership can enjoy a 2-month entire Cellmax VIP experience. In addition to the priority to experience the most advanced tech beauty care, each member will be assigned an appointed beauty consultant and enjoy additional discount on all courses as well. Moreover, through thePoint Redemption System, members can convert each consumption and experience points (EXPs) earned from participating in other events into Cellmax Coins [1] and use to accumulate credits in the system. When it reaches a certain amount, the credits can be redeemed for beauty services, products, gifts or other NFTs of collaboration projects, etc. All Empower Beauties NFTs are stored through blockchain technology and permanently valid.When the second stage rolls out, Cellmax will establish a branded beauty center in the "Metaverse", formally extending the business scenarios from the physical world to the virtual space. Simultaneously, the Company will join forces with other eminent brands with both competency and reputation in the medical cosmetology industry to create a. By animating all the tangible values such as services, products and sponsorships of these major brands as simulated treasures or rewards, players can collect and exchange them to apply in the real world afterwards. The Beauty Metastudio will dispark several priority experiencing zones for players to have a scooped glimpse and forestall forays.stated, "In the beginning, the idea of blending these two completely disparate conceptions of 'blockchain' and 'beauty', came after the witness of abrupt emergence and burgeon of the digital asset. Then it's followed by the whim to make this originality to carry out marketing reform of the beauty industry. Our team came up with the concept of '' after many discussions on the fusion of blockchain and NFT, that means embracing beauty and earning benefits all along the way. The beauty industry is always a traditional consuming business, so if consumers can earn much more benefits in the virtue of attributes and security of blockchain while enjoying beauty cares, why not?"Cellmax has been established for many years, widely recognized and affirmed by the industry for its service quality and business prestige. The Company is planning to set up more branches across districts. It is conspicuous that some front mega brands leverage NFT in their marketing blitz and yield brilliant effect, hence Cellmax has announced collaboration with NextGen Tech ("NGT"), a leading one-stop NFT project launcher in Hong Kong. Earlier on, the Company has taken the lead to station in the "" that created by NGT. This NFT-based block designs to cooperate with local artists, KOL, and renowned brands to expand the commercial and entertainment scenes to the Metaverse realm, then to pursue and fulfill the "MetaExperience" as well as echo the rising concept of " Being Digital" .also added, "Each store in the '' is an NFT, its holder has the right to enlarge the scale, decorate the shopfront and transfer the location within the space. This indicates that Cellmax has already stepped into the Metaverse and Metaera as an NFT itself. In the future, we would like to steadily transform the offline services to online experiences, to build up a groundbreaking beauty community with bright outlook."

