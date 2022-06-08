SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 June 2022 - With five stores already in operation across Singapore, Cellini has set its sights on The Centrepoint shopping mall. Set to open on June 11, 2022, the new location exemplifies the home-grown designer furniture brand's drive to design and curate inspirational pieces for all modern homes. With a growing demand for proximity to quality home furnishings, Cellini's third outlet in the city centre focuses on providing an engaging space for consumers to get the full experience of the brand's quality craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and timeless furniture pieces. Combining the beauty of old traditions with innovation, the new store will feature a furniture gallery, a mattress boutique, dedicated service for exclusive products, and more.Evolving according to the needs of modern-day customers, Cellini plans to enhance retail experiences while retaining its signature convergence of old-world passion and craftsmanship with modern technology and design. Promising the same seamless shopping experience customers can enjoy both in-store and online, the new store will woo customers with its furniture gallery comprising contemporary furniture and a mattress boutique featuring plush mattresses under the Nightingale by Cellini collection. Designed with a calming light wood interior and lime-washed walls, the 5,000 sqft store will also have furniture such as the Celadon Modular Fabric Sofa with Movable Side Desk and high-end premium quality mattresses like the Seville Lux taking centre stage.As part of Cellini's opening offer, customers can enjoy special discounts, including up to 60% off all furniture. From a wide variety of sofas and recliners to mattresses and bed frames, customers can bring these visionary concepts to their own homes at affordable prices. Additional launch promotions include SGD500 off selected mattresses like the Seville Lux, cost savings of up to 20% for the customisable Essential and Elegant Home Packages, instant cash rebates of up to SGD250 with an SGD3000 minimum spend, and more. Customers can also leverage the 3-tiered cashback in combination with the all-in-one Home Packages, and pay for their purchases with affordable interest-free instalment plans to maximise savings.Cellini's new store is a testament to its commitment to being the ultimate go-to furniture brand. With five showrooms in Singapore now under its belt, this sixth store at The Centrepoint allows customers to experience the passion of this lifestyle label with ease.

About Cellini Singapore:

Cellini is a home-grown designer furniture brand in Singapore. Investing in state-of-the-art technology, Cellini's furniture showrooms boast specially curated pieces that are second-to-none in terms of quality craftsmanship. It has also expanded its services to offer timeless furniture pieces across Asia, in Indonesia, Malaysia, and Taiwan, in addition to making its mark as a successful e-commerce business. For more information, please visit: https://www.cellini.com.sg/.

