SINGAPORE

8 June 2022 - Crypto social trading exchange BingX is delighted to release its latest version 3.3 update, optimising its copy-trading service to further empower its traders.

With the new upgraded features such as added data charts, risk ratings, popular and conservative trader lists, crypto trading is definitely made easy.

Notably, one of the most important features of this version is the comprehensive trader data, boasting one of the most complete data displays on any exchange. This new update will incorporate more comprehensive statistics that will deepen traders’ analysis of their trading and strategies.

New users can also use these added data points to assess whether a trader meets their own investment needs from multiple perspectives. These include the trader's fund, profitability, risk rating, trading variety preference, trading frequency, and win ratio.

Other notables encompass the popular trader list, where it features the trader with the highest following. New traders can refer to this list, which presents the choices of the most popular traders. In turn, this can help them identify high-quality traders after evaluation.

That’s not all. Another new list, called the conservative trader list, is added. This contains those who have a large initial net value in their share trading account or stick with a conservative strategy and are not prioritised in the popular trader list. Furthermore, novice traders who are new to crypto trading might want to take a low to medium risk, therefore, this new list will boost exposure for such traders in a more intuitive way.

A new risk rating display is also now pegged to each trader. Aside from helping new users to identify a trader's risk level more intuitively and deciding whether to follow based on their own risk appetite, traders can sharpen their strategies to avoid aggressive trading activities and volatility that would affect their rankings.

“

We can’t stress enough how important it is for our users to have access to a reliable platform that constantly provides incentives and ways for users to get the most out of trading. BingX is always seeking new and improved ways to create a user-centric experience for its users. Going forward, users can expect frequent upgrades in all facets of their trading experience on BingX. ” - Communications & PR Director at BingX,

Elvisco Carrington

BingX continues to innovate and will launch more features and products that will both benefit and elevate the trading experience of our cryptocurrency traders.



About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric, and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features created to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry. BingX also constantly updates new projects and price charts such as: Poocoin Chart, Veracity Price, AFEN Price Chart, Saitama & Kaiken Inu. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognized and regulated by local governments.

#BingX