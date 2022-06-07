Accessible service is paramount to many users and OPPO recognizes that. The new Repair Collection Service is the latest service that OPPO has to offer. One just simply needs to contact the local service center to enjoy free pick-up and delivery services. This perk is valid twice within the first year for Find X5 Pro 5G users, while the other Find series users can also enjoy one free delivery pick-up service within one year. As this exclusive option is in the pilot phase, it is only available at certain places.
While the new Repair Collection is limited to certain areas, OPPO also provides a Courier Send-in Repair Service for users who are located at places that are not covered, allowing users to send in their phones to our OPPO service centers via courier services for free.
Besides the above, OPPO has also improved personnel training courses and built a specialist team of 'Find Masters', a group of high-level engineers and online consultants exclusively for Find series customers to further upgrade customer experience at its service centers.
OPPO is truly making it possible to provide customers with not just an excellent device but also an enjoyable, distinctive experience and a satisfactory repair service under the service motto, "Care & Reach".
The Premium Service offer may vary by region. For more information on OPPO Premium Service for Find X5 Pro, kindly refer to: https://support.oppo.com/my/premium-service-findx5-series/