Leading international logistics companies were evaluated based on their completeness of vision and ability to execute in this year's Gartner Magic Quadrant report

"We believe that as a leader in the e-commerce sector and with automation and technology at the heart of our DHL Supply Chain strategy, we are once again recognized as a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics providers, worldwide," says Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 June 2022- DHL Supply Chain, the contract logistics specialist within Deutsche Post DHL Group, has been named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, Worldwide for the 7th time in a row.Gartner, Inc. delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, and evaluates third-party logistics providers worldwide based on both their completeness of vision and their ability to execute and places them in one of four quadrants – niche players, visionaries, challengers or leaders. This year two DHL divisions were considered together in the research, DHL Supply Chain and DHL Global Forwarding.Oscar de Bok, CEO of DHL Supply Chain, highlights what he sees as the strengths of DHL: "With e-commerce and online sales skyrocketing during the pandemic, as well as with the recent uncertainties along the various global trade lanes, our focus on customer centricity and agile logistics services is more crucial than ever. Awareness of our logistics services and supply chain portfolio has grown exponentially beyond industry insiders to the general public. Gartner defines that "Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well-positioned for tomorrow". We believe that was earned by our 170,000 DHL Supply Chain employees around the World who have literally "gone the extra mile" to smooth out supply chain constraints, which our customers around the globe were facing. In our opinion, being recognized by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant report for seven times in a row shows what reliable and valuable services DHL – across all divisions – provides to the various industries we service.""We are honored to be named a leader in our field again. Over the past few years, we have worked extremely hard, leveraging our highly skilled teams in deploying innovative digital and automated solutions for our customers, and this truly recognizes our efforts. We evolved with the changing needs whilst also staying consistent and true to our values to provide the best supply chain solutions. A perfectly orchestrated supply chain is one that can successfully manage e-fulfillment, handle returns, and support customers across various industries in this rapidly growing market segment. Our drive to innovate, to face emerging challenges head-on, and to forge the path to sustainable logistics, are all contributing factors to our success. We look forward to continued collaboration with our customers to make the logistics industry a greener one," said Terry Ryan, CEO, DHL Supply Chain, Asia Pacific.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 380,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81 billion euros in 2021. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve net zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

