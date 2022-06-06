Mr. Keith Wu, Chief Executive Officer of the Manager (second from left), Ms. Vivian Yip, General Manager – Investment and Investor Relations of the Manager (left), Ms. Kennis Chong, Deputy General Manager, Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK (second from right) and Mr. Calvin Woo, Assistant General Manager, Global Corporate Banking Department of BOCHK (right) announce that Sunlight REIT has secured its second tranche of SLL from BOCHK.





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 - Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited (the "") and Bank of China (Hong Kong) ("") jointly announce that Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust ("") has secured its second tranche of HK$800 million sustainability-linked loan (""). Together with the first tranche of HK$500 million, this HK$1.3 billion SLL commitment represents a significant sustainable finance collaboration between Sunlight REIT and BOCHK, increasing the proportion of SLLs of Sunlight REIT to over 60% of total borrowings.This SLL, which is an unsecured loan facility and has a tenure of four years, shall allow Sunlight REIT to enjoy interest margin privileges based on the achievement of predetermined environmental related sustainability performance targets, comprising reduction in energy consumption and indoor air quality certifications. The proceeds of this loan will be used for refinancing and general working capital.of the Manager, said, "We are grateful for the unwavering support from BOCHK, which enables Sunlight REIT to achieve an important milestone in its sustainability journey. Reflecting the Manager's firm commitment to linking business success with environmental solutions, the unsecured nature of this loan further strengthens the debt profile of Sunlight REIT. Looking ahead, we shall endeavour to continuously reinforce our sustainability platform, while striving to bring our long-standing partnership with BOCHK to the next level."of BOCHKsaid, "This SLL underscores Sunlight REIT's commitment to put sustainability finance at the forefront of its priorities. BOCHK is delighted to continue to offer the SLL to Sunlight REIT. The loan supports Sunlight REIT to achieve its long-term sustainability goals while also enabling it to grow its business in a more sustainable way. BOCHK has been taking active steps to promote green finance. With its tailored green finance solutions, the Bank endeavours to work together with its customers to push forward the development of a green and low-carbon economy. "Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer or invitation to sell or the solicitation of an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for units in Sunlight REIT in Hong Kong or any other jurisdiction.

About Sunlight REIT

Listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited since 21 December 2006, Sunlight REIT (stock code: 435) is a real estate investment trust authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission and constituted by the amended and restated trust deed dated 10 May 2021 (the "Trust Deed"). It offers investors the opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of 11 office and five retail properties in Hong Kong with a total gross rentable area of over 1.2 million sq. ft.. The office properties are located in both core and decentralized business areas, while the retail properties are situated in regional transportation hubs, new towns and urban areas with high population density.

About the Manager

The Manager of Sunlight REIT is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. Its main responsibility is to manage Sunlight REIT and all of its assets in accordance with the Trust Deed in the sole interest of its unitholders.

