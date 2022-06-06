AWS and HKSTP announced a strategic collaboration today to accelerate Innovation and Technology development in Hong Kong. Present at the press conference were (from left to right) Michael Au, Assistant Director, Partnerships, HKSTP; Dr. Crystal Fok, Head of STP Platform, HKSTP; Chris So, Head of Business and Partner, Hong Kong, AWS; Perkins Ho, Senior Business Development Manager, Strategic Programs, Hong Kong & Taiwan, AWS

: AWS and HKSTP will continue to nurture startups and support their business growth. Targeting Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startups, the first six-month acceleration program will provide training, technical and business consultation to help them unlock the potential of SaaS business model, enhance their SaaS products, and ultimately drive business growth and success. Talent and Culture Cultivation: To nurture homegrown IT talents, AWS will utilize its global training and education resources to equip students and practitioners together with HKSTP. In the first phrase, AWS and HKSTP will provide technical training in biotechnology and AI for InnoHK clusters, enterprises, and startups. Based on the needs of the participating organization, AWS will also provide tailor-made capacity-building packages including talent training and Amazon innovation culture workshops.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 June 2022 - Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) announced a strategic collaboration today, aiming to foster a robust Innovation and Technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong. With this collaboration, AWS and HKSTP will launch a series of programs under four key pillars to drive innovation of IT companies, startups, and researchers throughout their entire growth cycle –, and"HKSTP and AWS have been working closely for years in supporting high potential tech ventures to innovate, succeed and grow faster. We have witnessed the surging demand from businesses on cloud computing knowledge and innovation technologies. This partnership combines the scale and technology expertise of AWS, the undisputed cloud innovation leader, as well as HKSTP's R&D, incubation and commercialization capabilities accumulated over the past 20 years, to accelerate the development of Hong Kong's I&T ecosystem while firmly establishing the city's status as a global innovation hub." said "AWS is always committed to support the digital transformation of enterprises of all scales in Hong Kong," said. "Since 2014, AWS and HKSTP have been working together on a number of cloud programs and trainings. We are pleased to deepen our relationship with HKSTP and jointly address the various challenges the city faces in terms of talent, innovation, and technology commercialization."AWS will hold its annual AWS Summit Hong Kong online on June 7 where professionals in the industry will gather and share insights into the latest cloud trends and industry best practices. HKSTP will set up a virtual booth at the Summit to share more information about their latest collaboration with AWS. Visit https://go.aws/3Ntu3w1 to register for AWS Summit.

About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has for 20 continuous years committed to building up Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub to propel success for local and global pioneers today and tomorrow. HKSTP has established a thriving I&T ecosystem that is home to three unicorns and Hong Kong's leading R&D hub with over 11,000 research professionals and over 1,000 technology companies focused on healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies.

Established in 2001, we attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation and technology for entrepreneurs on their journey of growth in Hong Kong, to the Greater Bay Area, Asia and beyond. Our growing innovation ecosystem is built around our key locations of the Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern INNOPARKs in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long. The three INNOPARKs are realizing a vision of re-industrialisation for Hong Kong. The goal is sectors like advanced manufacturing, electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined for a new generation of industry.

Through our infrastructure, services, expertise and network of partnerships, HKSTP will help establish innovation and technology as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong, while reinforcing Hong Kong's international I&T hub status as a launchpad for global growth at the heart of the GBA innovation powerhouse.

More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.

About Amazon Web Services

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 84 Availability Zones within 26 geographic regions, with announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

