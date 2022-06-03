KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 3 June 2022 - XLD Finance , a stablecoin-based ecosystem that drives financial inclusion through real-world financial services, has announced the launch of its xSpend platform in Malaysia today, which allows play-to-earn users to directly spend their GameFi tokens and stablecoins to pay over 350 billers and utilities.With xSpend finally available to the Malaysian market after making its debut in countries such as Philippines, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Bangladesh, the Company also announces its newest offering, the Solana feature which allow users to connect their Phantom wallet with saved biller details for easier and faster transactions through the Solana network."With the launch of xSpend in Malaysia, we are excited to help solve a problem that crypto users in the country encounter, which is the difficulty of spending crypto", said Ian Estrada, Chief Executive Officer of XLD Finance. "Hence, we are thrilled to enable users to spend cryptocurrency assets directly for real-life necessities via a secure platform".To celebrate this milestone, XLD is giving away up to $2,500 (approximately RM 10,920) worth of prizes in its introductory promos for first-time Malaysian xSpend users and all Solana wallet holders.Users can transact with USD Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), DAI, Axie Infinity Shards(AXS), Smooth Love Potion (SLP), Binance Coin (BNB), MATIC, YGG Token, Terra USD (UST), Pegaxy Stone (PGX), Vigorous (VIS), and Cyblock Battery Token (CBT) with a variety of utilities and mobile networks in Malaysia.Some notable billers in Malaysia include Astro, Indah Water Konsortium, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Syabas), Telecom, and Majlis Amanah Rakyat as well as telecommunications companies such as Maxis, Digi, Celcom and U Mobile, and others.Visit https://xspend.finance for more information and the full list of billers.

XLD Finance is a stablecoin-based ecosystem driving financial inclusion through real-world financial services. Headquartered in the Philippines, the Company's roadmap includes the development of both Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 projects such as its own stablecoin, a DeFi wallet, early wage access, and a simplified crypto onramp & offramp platform for crypto natives and the financially underserved. Its flagship project, xSpend platform is available to users in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

