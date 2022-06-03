Hantec Financial received the 'Best Forex Broker APAC 2022' award from the international Forex news portal fxdailyinfo.com

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 3 June 2022 - Hantec Financial , a world-leading financial services provider strive to create the opportunity to understand the needs of Vietnamese investors and customers through face-to-face communication to integrate local culture into their operations. Hantec Financial will be participating in Wiki Finance Expo on June 12, 2022, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, at Windsor Plaza Hotel to share their up-to-date products, insights and industry trends.Hantec Financial has the expertise and the experience to make high-quality investment services for all people, including Vietnam. In 2022, Fxdailyinfo.com awarded Hantec Financial as "Best Forex Broker APAC" at Broker Awards 2022 to recognise its professional and excellent financial services in the APAC region.Hantec Financial with an outstanding track record for 30+ years holds 12 regulatory licenses globally and boasts a global presence in 19 cities. It draws up a highly localized approach by cultivating local teams, and integrating local culture into its operations, to serve the investors and clients from all over the globe. Hantec Financial has its sights set on further expansion into South-East Asian and African markets.Hantec Financial as a trusted financial service provider believes in the power of technology to protect customer assets and improve service levels, it continuously optimizes its platform by keeping up with changes in the market and adapting to investor preferences.The team has obtained the ISO 27001 and ISO 20000 international certifications. It ensures that Hantec Financial meets the international security level in the power of protecting customer assets and offers a smooth, stable, and safe trading experience for investors.

About Hantec Financial

Hantec Financial is an award-winning brand, based in Hong Kong; with 30+ years of experience and authorized with 12 regulatory licenses. The financial assets include forex, commodities, indices, and US stocks with low spread and flexible leverage up to 1:400. They are also constantly exploring opportunities to expand their business to new markets. The group is now present in 19 cities across 14 countries worldwide, covering Greater China, Thailand, Japan, Australia, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa etc.

