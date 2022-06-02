

Chubb Cyber Index : In 2021, 34.3% of cyber claims handled by Chubb were filed by small businesses (under US$25M annual revenue).

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 June 2022 - Chubb and JA Assure announced today the launch of HaxsafeTM – a cyber insurance portal targeting SMEs looking for an easy and accessible insurance solution. Currently available in Hong Kong SAR, Malaysia and Singapore, Haxsafe offers a fuss-free experience with instant quote and policy issuance capability.Underwritten by Chubb, a leading provider of cyber insurance with more than 20 years of experience, the cyber insurance product offered on the platform is a comprehensive risk management solution providing clients with pre-loss risk mitigation and incident response services. The pre-loss mitigation services include complimentary access to a password management tool and regular spam tests designed to help keep organisations cyber safe. When a cyber incident occurs, clients can access the Chubb Incident Response Platform, an end-to-end process, developed to contain the threat and limit potential damage to their businesses. The incident response manager assigned to the client will assist to triage the issues, develop a plan of action to contain the threat, as well as appoint specialist vendors to assist with loss prevention and business recovery.Mr. Japhire Gopi, CEO at JA Assure, said, "Haxsafe will be a gamechanger for SMEs as it simplifies the insurance buying process for small business owners who simply do not have the time and resources to go through lengthy insurance purchase processes. We are in the business of innovation and I'm excited to make insurance more accessible to those who need it."Mr. Grant Cairns, Regional Head of Property & Casualty, Asia Pacific at Chubb, said, "Our data shows that SMEs, like large organisations, are vulnerable to cyber attacks [1] , despite the popular belief that SMEs are too small to be of interest to threat actors. I'm pleased that we are now able to bring Chubb's cyber risk management solution closer to SMEs, underscoring our commitment to better serve the small commercial segment."

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

Chubb's franchise in Asia Pacific comprises an extensive network of operations serving Australia, China, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Korea, Macau SAR, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About JA Assure

Founded in 2012, JA Assure has come a long way from its beginnings in Singapore to spreading its wings in Hong Kong, Malaysia and throughout the ASEAN region. From the start, we've embraced technology as a core element of our business going forward so that today – with over 50 years of combined experience – we're a team of talented experts with specializations in insurance, technology, finance, creative and client relations.

With our strong presence in Southeast Asia and expertise in niche areas of the insurance and insurtech business, we have solidified our position as the industry's innovations leader in the region – offering services and related insurtech and transit products through several affiliates and brands

JA Assure is a trusted partner dedicated to helping clients take advantage of the latest in technology and innovation to make better insurance decisions, reducing their risk for a better business and operation.

