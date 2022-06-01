HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 June 2022 -OnMicro, an innovator in RF and SoC semiconductors, today announced that it has entered a distribution agreement with Japanese Electronics distributor Takachiho Koheki (TK) Co. Ltd. This agreement allows Takachiho Koheki (TK) to represent OnMicro and promote its RF front-end and SoC products throughout the Japan market."RF front-end ICs and Bluetooth SoCs are key building blocks of today's consumer electronics and IoT devices," said Daisuke Ichikawa, Executive Officer and General Manager of E Solution Dept. of Takachiho Koheki. "OnMicro's high performance products and high-volume capability can help our customers reduce long lead time and ease the shortage situation in some cases.""OnMicro is honored to work with Takachiho Koheki (TK)," said Bruce Qian, CEO of OnMicro. "By leveraging TK's excellent technical knowledge and deep customer relationships with Japanese electronics companies, we hope to expand OnMicro's penetration in the Japan Market."Founded in 1952, Takachiho Koheki (TK) is one of Japan's leading distributors of electronics components and systems. TK has over 60 years' experience in promoting advanced technologies into the Japanese market and gives its partners the vital support necessary to make their products a success. TK has experience in a wide range of high-tech fields, including hardware, software, systems integration and cutting-edge emerging technologies. Today, TK's distribution channels cover advanced computer networks, semiconductors, industrial products, surveillance systems, automated mailing systems and much more.OnMicro is one of the fast-growing fabless design companies in China. Renowned for its patented CMOS power amplifier designs, OnMicro offers complete RF front-end devices, including RF switches, LNAs, power amplifiers and highly integrated RF front-end modules for 2G, 4G, 5G, IoT devices and systems. OnMicro's Bluetooth and 2.4GHz SoCs are widely used in voice remote controllers, wireless keyboards and mice, telemetric tracking devices, Bluetooth MESH smart home devices and many other applications.International Sales: William Zhong, [email protected] International Application: Sheldon Xu, [email protected]

About OnMicro

Founded in 2012, OnMicro has been designing innovative, award-winning radio frequency (RF) solutions, including mobile front-end ICs, modules and switches. Having built a reputation for product quality and reliable delivery, the Company's customers now include a variety of mobile device manufacturers, including top-tier OEMs. Headquartered in Beijing, OnMicro is a fast-growing global company. It has two state-of-the-art R&D centers located in Hong Kong and Guangzhou as well as sales and engineering support centers in Shanghai, Shenzhen, Seoul and Taipei. The Company is ISO certified to both the 9001 and 14001 standards. For more information, visit www.onmicro.com.cn/about.html

