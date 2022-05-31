Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and Mr. Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO at the signing ceremony.



HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 31 May 2022 - Vingroup today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Intel to create a wide range of advanced computing systems including 5G enabled smart city and smart building solutions, smart manufacturing processes, cloud services and AI as well as ADAS based on Mobileye technology.The collaboration is part of a continued effort from Vingroup to work with top tier global suppliers who can aid with manufacturing development, smart services and electric vehicle initiatives. Intel is at the forefront of data analytics, artificial intelligence and in-vehicle computing advancements that are changing the experience and business of driving.Under the agreement, Vingroup and Intel will work to explore opportunities for 5G-enabled smart city and smart building solutions, which can be applied to Vinhomes' Smart City projects. The companies will also work to collaborate around creating and deploying smart factory IOT solutions for VinES batteries manufacturing and VinFast electric vehicles manufacturing.Vingroup and Intel will collectively define and build both an optimized and scalable computing architecture for AI training and inference for Vingroup's in-vehicle and cloud applications that enables a specific in-vehicle experience for consumers and an optimized multi-cloud strategy to potentially migrate and deploy open-source in-vehicle and in-building applications. The applications can include high-performance data management systems for ADAS and Infotainment, manufacturing and supply chain management along with enterprise solutions for Vingroup facilities.Both companies will also work together to define a shared vision of future in-vehicle computing platforms and build scalable in-vehicle computing platforms for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) based on Mobileye technology and infotainment systems that deliver a unique in-vehicle experience for Vingroup and VinFast customers and create a suite of services that will differentiate them from competitors.Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup said: "Vingroup has always been a pioneer in bringing consumers smart products and services integrated with world-class technologies, advanced features and outstanding experiences to improve their lives. We work towards realizing this vision through partnerships like this, to create a smarter and more sustainable future for everyone.""The digitization of everything is contributing to the insatiable need for semiconductors, especially in the automotive sector. Intel has the depth and breadth of software, silicon and platforms, and process with at-scale manufacturing our partners need for their next-generation innovations. This collaboration with Vingroup can help deliver needed technology innovations for safer roads, more sustainable manufacturing and smarter cities," said Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.Vingroup recently adjusted its orientation and redefined three key groups of activities, namely technology and industry, trade and services, and social enterprise. To develop the technology and industry group, Vingroup focuses on two main strategies: building Vingoup's technology ecosystem and connecting global intelligence – cooperating with the world's leading technology partners to accelerate the application of the most advanced and new technologies to Vingroup's products and services.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in the region, with a total capitalization of $35 billion USD from three publicly traded companies. Vingroup currently focuses on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: https://www.vingroup.net/en.

#Vingroup