This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 May 2022 - Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") values the importance of sustainable development of the company and announces the launch of the Hong Kong first "Solar Generation System Extension" applicable to home insurance and a new GoHealthy wellness platform, which offers nutrient analysis and health missions, helping the general public to build environmental awareness, and a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.Electricity generation is currently the largest source of carbon emissions, accounting for 66%* of the total emissions. To encourage the use of renewable energy and reduce carbon emissions, Blue Cross specially offers Solar Energy Generation System Extension to customers for their new or renewed HomeSafe Protection policies. This extended benefit covers legal liability against accidental death or bodily injury to a third party, or accidental loss of or damage to third party's property (including house, semi-detached house or village house), arising out of the use of a solar energy generation system installed in the insured premises. The maximum benefit is HK$5,000,000 per accident or per period of insurance.In order to help customers establish a healthy lifestyle, the new GoHealthy platform attached to Blue Cross HK App unveils an innovative function "Eat Healthy" in the first phase. With the use of artificial intelligence, it analyses the nutrient content of every meal, such as calories, fat, protein, sugar and intake, and provides personalised healthy eating tips. In the meantime, upon completion of health missions, customers can earn SmartPoints for gift redemption.More content and functions will be made available on GoHealthy platform soon, including health information such as wellness and health care articles, and seasonal herbal soup, etc. In the next phase, "Ask Nutritionist" message box will be set up that a team of licensed nutritionists will answer customers' enquiries and give professional advice on healthy diet, helping them to build healthy eating habits.Mr. Patrick Wan, Managing Director of Blue Cross, said, "Blue Cross is committed to the sustainable development of the company. We have taken steps to integrate environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors into our products and services, operations and the community. In the past few years, we have been actively optimising our business and promoting digitalisation in operations with the aim to reduce our impact on the environment on the one hand; improve operational efficiency and risk management capabilities on the other hand. Besides, we use digital tools to bring customers a digitalised experience which is truly paperless and cashless. Our one-stop digital medical insurance services that encompass online application, efficient and secure blockchain-enabled claims services, GPS location-based network doctor/clinic search, making doctor appointment online, or video consultation, optimise service experience and reinforce customer's trust in our products and services. The newly launched Solar Energy Generation System Extension and GoHealthy wellness platform can reflect how Blue Cross further instil environmental and wellness elements into our products and services, and build a healthy, sustainable and smart living with customers together."* Source: Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050.Disclaimers:

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2021, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.

#BlueCross