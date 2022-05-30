Brilliant Mini LED display, 4-sided Ambilight, and total UHD quality
The Philips MiniLED 9506 TV supports all major HDR formats and gives a truly impressive, lifelike big-screen picture. Over a thousand intelligent Mini LED backlight zones are independently dimmed or brightened to enable pin-sharp contrast and real depth.
Immersive Ambilight and whole-household audioPhilips 4-sided Ambilight make every moment feel closer, with Intelligent LEDs around the edge of the TV frame that respond to the on-screen action with a captivating, all-round immersive glow that fills the room for movies, shows, and games. DTS Play-Fi wireless audio streaming technology brings an unprecedented sound revolution to the home entertainment experience by letting users control all their home DTS Play-Fi-enabled products via Wi-Fi and stream music simultaneously.
Where to buy and MSRPPhilips 65" MiniLED 9506 TV: RM8999
Philips 65" MiniLED 9506 TV is available at Philips TV Authorized Dealers
For more information about the Philips 65" MiniLED 9506 TV at
https://www.philips.com.my/c-p/65PML9506_68/9500-series-4k-uhd-miniled-android-tv
About TP Vision
TP Vision Europe B.V. ('TP Vision') is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited ('TPV'), which is one of the world's leading monitor and TV manufacturers.
TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.
