BERLIN, GERMANY - EQS Newswire - 25 May 2022 - Enapter AG (ISIN: DE000A255G02) today successfully concluded negotiations for the entry of a strategic investor. Enapter has agreed on an investment agreement and a cooperation agreement with Johnson Matthey (ISIN: GB00BZ4BQC70), a multinational specialty chemicals and sustainable technologies company headquartered in London, United Kingdom.



Johnson Matthey will acquire approximately 1.05 million Enapter shares at a price of EUR 19.00 per share within the framework of the current capital increase, thus investing a total amount of approximately EUR 20 million. Furthermore, Enapter and Johnson Matthey have agreed on a strategic cooperation in the field of catalysts and membrane development with a minimum term until 31 March 2026. During the term of the cooperation, the cooperation partners will share joint developments and grant a license to use each other's proprietary developments after an exclusivity period of 36 months.

Enapter is an award-winning energy technology company producing highly efficient hydrogen generators to replace fossil fuels. Its patented and proven Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology allows for the mass production of low-cost, plug-&-play electrolysers for green hydrogen at any scale. The modular systems are already used in 47 countries in sectors like energy, mobility, industry, heating and telecommunications.



