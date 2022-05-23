The enterprise automation company welcomes Carle Quinn as Chief People Officer; Kerry Moore as Vice President, Talent & Diversity; and Keith Tyndall as Vice President of Corporate and Brand Marketing amid accelerated growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - Workato , a leading enterprise automation platform, today announced the appointments of Carle Quinn as Chief People Officer; Kerry Moore as its first Vice President of Talent & Diversity; and Keith Tyndall as Vice President of Corporate and Brand Marketing. Quinn, Moore and Tyndall join Workato during a phase of hyper-growth for the company as the platform continues to experience rapid adoption across key industry verticals, requiring support from a diverse portfolio of talent within leadership. After a year of record momentum, which included raising over $420 million in total funding to date with a $5.7 billion valuation, and recently being named to the 2022 CNBC Disruptor 50 List , Workato's expansion of hiring signals newfound growth in 2022."We are fortunate to have experienced an over 200% increase in employee headcount in 2021 and pride ourselves, from the executive level down, on being an eclectic group of individuals," said Workato Founder and CEO, Vijay Tella. "We're thrilled to welcome new talent across departments to support Workato's continued growth. Carle, Kerry, and Keith each bring unique expertise to our team as we continue to cement ourselves as the leading enterprise automation platform."Carle Quinn joins Workato as Chief People Officer where she'll be responsible for all aspects of the human resources strategy, including talent management, leadership development, and compensation and benefits, as well as leading all human resources functions globally. She brings 20+ years of experience in human capital management where she has served in a number of increasingly senior business and executive HR leadership roles. Over the course of her career, Quinn has gained global leadership experience in Human Resources and in Sales and Consulting at companies like SAP, GE, IBM, and most recently as Vice President of GTM Strategy & Customer Value at Citrix. With a particular passion for leveraging exceptional talent as a competitive strength to drive business performance and value, Quinn's new role will be instrumental in leading and executing strategy centered around the heart of the company: Workato's people."Workato's rapid growth creates a unique opportunity to lead teams through the next phase of development, evolution and employee-led innovations," said Quinn. "People are the heartbeat of everything we do. Paired with a groundbreaking automation offering that helps shape the future of work and is rehumanising it, Workato is uniquely positioned to change the way we connect on a global scale, which all starts with an internal, people-first approach. I am so excited to get the opportunity to work alongside the executive team and Vijay on scaling the dynamic Workato culture as global growth continues to be a priority. Like many of the Workato team members, my multi-faceted background serves as a reminder that we all bring a unique and storied perspective to the table."Kerry Moore joins Workato having previously held numerous senior leadership positions at exemplary and disruptive technology companies, including UKG (merger between Ultimate Software and Kronos), Entegris, Teledyne FLIR and ZoomInfo where she was integral in building a robust talent acquisition pipeline that celebrated diversity and inclusion. Moore has rich experience anchoring campus and emerging talent programs to attract employees from all backgrounds to meet current and future business objectives, and is credited for her key role in launching the first programs of this kind at UKG and Entegris."In the two decades I've been in the business of people, the most gratifying experiences I've had is building world-class talent acquisition programs that invite the most brilliant people in technology," said Moore. "I have been impressed with Workato's growth and dedication to creating an inclusive work environment and look forward to constructing a strong program on top of a strategically built foundation."Keith Tyndall joins Workato as VP of Corporate and Brand Marketing, previously having led the marketing team at Kareo, the cloud-based leader in EHR and patient engagement software. He managed the brand merger of Kareo with PatientPop in 2021 to later become Tebra. He has previously held marketing leadership roles at ServiceTitan, BlackLine, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Tyndall will drive Workato's global brand marketing and corporate communications strategy across key areas, utilising his extensive expertise in high-growth SaaS technology companies across strategic communications, investor relations, product marketing, and brand strategy."I've dedicated my career to marketing leadership roles in global enterprise organisations, and am excited to leverage my knowledge and experience at a company as disruptive as Workato," said Tyndall. "Building a differentiated brand strategy that highlights the value and impact Workato delivers to its customers is an important focus as the company grows. I'm thrilled to lead the team at such an important stage."Workato has also made additional key leadership hires in the last year including former VP Analyst at Gartner, Massimo Pezzini as Head of Research, Future of the Enterprise and Gaby Moran as Director of Customer Experience.To learn more about enterprise automation and Workato, visit workato.com

About Workato

The leader in enterprise automation, Workato helps organisations work faster and smarter without compromising security and governance. Built for Business and IT users, Workato is trusted by over 11,000 of the world's top brands like Broadcom, Intuit, Box, Autodesk, and HubSpot. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., Workato is backed by Altimeter Capital, Battery Ventures, Insight Venture Partners, Tiger Global, and Redpoint Ventures. For more information, visit www.workato.com or connect with us on social media:

● Blog: https://www.workato.com/the-connector/

● Business Systems Community: https://systematic.workato.com/

● Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/workato

● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workato

#Workato