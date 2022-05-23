SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - Whizz Woods, a trusted computer-aided design (CAD) software reseller in Singapore , has announced its integration with ZWCAD 2022 SP2, a CAD software developed by a reliable provider of all-in-one CAx solutions, ZWSOFT. As the latest edition of its flagship 2D CAD solution, ZWCAD 2022 SP2 seeks to elevate the friendliness and speed to the next level - ultimately enhancing users' planning and design workflows.ZWCAD 2022 SP2 is designed to be efficient but without compromising stability. With the SP2 version, users can move the cursor smoothly across entities, so they do not experience any unexpected pauses when designing. As it is fast, it is more stable, especially when it comes to simple functions such as copying all entities, switching between layouts, and zooming in. In addition to assisting users in plotting drawings in batches, Smart Plot has been enhanced with two new functions: allowing users to efficiently set up all file names before plotting, rather than manually adjusting them one by one afterwards, as well as plotting various sizes of paper at once by enabling automatic paper size recognition for physical and virtual printers. Other functionalities include four new data types for Tables and the ArcGIS Module that enables maps to be displayed more accurately.By integrating with ZWCAD 2022 SP2, Whizz Woods is bringing an innovative solution to the various industries utilising CAD software for CAD drawing, drafting or CAD product design while simultaneously boosting their productivity. While ZWCAD focuses on developing its core competencies, Whizz Woods provides a solution to users seeking a perpetual CAD software license in Singapore with new and improved features. Together, the two solutions streamline users' planning and design processes with enhanced administrative functions and flexible access to upgrades - resulting in increased productivity and more informed decisions for optimum designs.Whizz Woods is among Singapore's leading CAD software resellers offering alternatives to AutoCAD with a non-expiring license. Individuals interested in the latest version of the ZWCAD can download it as a CAD software free trial on Whizz Woods' website. Besides the new ZWCAD 2022 SP2, Whizz Woods supplies a vast range of other CAD software products and services, such as PINEAL 3D Robotic Vision and Robotic Vision Design Consultancy Service.For more information on the ZWCAD price in Singapore or Whizz Woods' excellent range of CAD solutions, do visit https://cadvisionsoft.com/ #WhizzWoods

