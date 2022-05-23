Developed by leading Asia hotel group Dorsett Hospitality International, Dao by Dorsett is Social, Custom-Fit and Harmonious – encouraging guests to 'live your way, anywhere' with sustainability in mind from the onset.
"AMTD enjoys our partnership with Dorsett, with our long-built trust with each other and our deep understanding of Dorsett's leading roles in the industry and capabilities, we are confident that our prestige hotel under the Dao brand will be taken to the next level and best serve our customers from worldwide", Dr. Calvin Choi, Chairman of AMTD Group.
About Dorsett Hospitality International
Dorsett Hospitality International is one of Asia's fastest-growing hotel groups. As a Hong Kong hospitality brand, we are proud to have an international footprint in 25 major cities worldwide with a total of 54 properties with our strategic partners TWH and AGORA Hospitality Group, including Dorsett Hospitality International's 4 core brands: Dorsett Hotels & Resorts, Dao by Dorsett, d.Collection, and Silka, each with their own distinct identity and offerings to cater to diverse travel needs. Since the group's establishment in Hong Kong in January 2007, we have grown by leaps and bounds with hotels across China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe; more properties are planned in the development pipeline. For more information on Dorsett Hospitality International, visit: www.dorsett.com.
About AMTD Assets Alpha Group
AMTD Assets Alpha Group is the real estate arm of AMTD Group, focusing and specialising in hospitality and lifestyle concepts globally. AMTD Assets Alpha offers a customer-centric VIP members approach for its business portfolio in the following key areas comprising stylish hotels and serviced apartments, property rental, food and beverage, and club membership services across major cities globally.
