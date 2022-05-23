SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 May 2022 - Social trading platform BingX is pleased to launch its USDC-margined perpetual swap. This new product will allow users to trade using their USDC balance on BingX's derivatives exchange.Using Bitcoin as an example, traders will be able to place an order based on the quantity of bitcoin and trade with USDC. This new perpetual swap joins other existing offerings on BingX's trading platform." said ElviscoMost recently, BingX also launched a financial product that allows traders to invest in a project for a short-term period of 7-days (in USDT), which was very well-received. There will be a second project coming soon and it could very well be in USDC. Stay tuned as BingX will be launching more diversified products and services.

About BingX

Founded in 2018, BingX has grown to become the world's leading social trading platform offering popular coins such as LEND, EGCC, ORN, FUD, and HAMTARO. It is a global digital asset, spot, and derivatives trading platform that provides a safe, reliable, user-centric, and open ecosystem with intuitive social trading features to enrich the entire cryptocurrency industry. In the countries and regions where BingX operates, it has registered or obtained financial services licenses recognized and regulated by local governments.

