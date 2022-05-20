Spackman Media Group artist Ko Sung-hee headlines in new office comic K-drama, GAUSS ELECTRONICS

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 20 May 2022 Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ""), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Ko Sung-hee of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (""), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (""), is set to star in upcoming office comic drama,, which is expected to be released in the second half of this year via Olleh TV and OTT platform, seezn.Based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Kwak Baek-soo with 2.6 billion views,tells the story of funny employees at Gaus Electronics, portraying sympathy, laughter and sorrow of their life at the company. In this office comic drama, Spackman Media Group artist Ko Sung-hee stars alongside Kwak Dong-yeon, Kang Min-ah and Bae Hyun-seong.Previously, Ko Sung-hee of MSteam won the Best New Actress in the 2014 MBC Drama Awards for her role in(2013) and(2014). Her recent works include(2021), the Korean remake of(2018) on KBS2,(2020) on Netflix and(2020) on TV Chosun. Besides Ko Sung-hee, MSteam also represents international Korean actor, Wi Ha-jun of Netflix's original Korean series,(2021), iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin of hit romance drama(2020), and top actress Lee Min-jung who won the Top Excellence Award at the 2020 APAN Star Awards.

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited ("SEGL" or the "Company"), and together with its subsidiaries, (the "Group"), is one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.

