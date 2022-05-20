Offering 100 Free Sports Insurance Every Day and Premium Discount

Covers over 30 types of sports and competitions, including ball games, hiking, water ski, track and field, fencing and swimming, etc

Comprehensive coverage including Sports Injury, Accidental Medical Expenses, Personal Liability, Damage of Personal Sports Equipment and injury or illness that happens during participation in sports activities, such as Exertional Heat Stroke, Cardiac Arrest, as well as coverage on Sudden Death due to Congenital Heart Defect

3 plan levels available for selection, suitable for sports enthusiasts, amateur instructors, students and professional athletes

This press release is for distribution in Hong Kong only. The distribution of this press release is not and shall not be construed as an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or a provision of any insurance product outside Hong Kong.

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited is a subsidiary of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and a member of the BEA Group. It is not affiliated with or related in any way to Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association or any of its affiliates or licensees.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 20 May 2022 - In celebration of the outstanding achievements of fencing gold medalist and brand ambassador Edgar Cheung Ka Long, who has recently won gold medal in men's individual foil at the FIE World Cup in Paris and has ascended his ranking to the World Number 1, Blue Cross (Asia Pacific) Insurance Co., Ltd. ("Blue Cross") today announces to give away 100 SmartFit Sports Insurance every day, encouraging the public to live a healthy lifestyle by engaging in sport activities while enjoying protection. Besides, customers can enjoy up to 55% premium discount on designated insurance products using promo code "WORLD1" during enrolment.From now until 1 June 2022, Blue Cross will offer free giveaway of SmartFit Sports Insurance Basic Plan (leisure sports; 1 day or 3 days covered period) to customers through its website or Blue Cross HK App. The daily quota is 100 and will be distributed on a first-come-first-served basis, and while stocks last.Plan features of SmartFit Sports Insurance:Besides, from now until 30 June 2022, SmartClub members who enrol in any designated plans including SmartFit Sports Insurance, HomeSafe Protection Insurance, MaidSafe Insurance, DecorationSafe Insurance and LovePet Outpatient Insurance, through Blue Cross HK App or Blue Cross website, an extra 10% premium discount will be applied by entering promo code "WORLD1". Customers can enjoy up to 55% premium discount together with existing offer.For more details about "Double Privileges to Cheer for the World No. 1" and the above-mentioned products, please visit Blue Cross website at www.bluecross.com.hk or download the Blue Cross HK App.Disclaimers:

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited

Blue Cross (Asia-Pacific) Insurance Limited ("Blue Cross") is a member of The Bank of East Asia Group. With over 50 years of operational experience in the insurance industry, Blue Cross provides a comprehensive range of products and services including medical, travel and general insurance, which cater to the needs of both individual and corporate customers.

In 2021, Blue Cross was assigned a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating of "a" (Excellent) by A.M. Best, a global full-service credit rating firm specialising in the financial service industry. For the latest rating, please access www.ambest.com.

#BlueCross