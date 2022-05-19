Antibiotic resistance, the challenge of humanhealthcare

HANOI, VIETNAM

A Lancet publication in early 2022 reported that an estimated 5 million deaths are associated with antibiotic resistance every year [1]. Despite great efforts to call for a global fight against the alarming antibiotic resistance crisis for many years, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not proposed a particularly effective solution to solve the problem yet.

Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh (third from left, first row) at the opening ceremony.

Spore Probiotics - a breakthrough solution for an antibiotic-free future

Theoretically, besides antibiotics, probiotics can be used to inhibit and kill pathogenic bacteria.

The University of California, Berkeley, in 2013 showed strong evidence from intensive studies that probiotics can be helpful for the treatment of acute diarrhoea within three days [2]. Even though three-day is still long compared to using antibiotics as an alternative, this would fuel more cutting-edge researches into probiotic products for the gradual replacement of antibiotics with superior advantages in terms of safety.

In the International Scientific Conference on Probiotics 2019 held in Prague, the Czech Republic, LiveSpo COLON and LiveSpo SOS Spore Probiotics in liquid form, multi-strains, and high concentration from Viet Nam have drawn full attention from scientists worldwide thanks to their super durability and outstanding effects compared with traditional probiotic products.

LiveSpo SOS products mainly show their helpfulness in prompt and effective treatment of acute diarrhoea caused by bacterial infections like antibiotics, especially in many cases of children when antibiotic treatment has failed.

The results made a big splash at the conference and were broadcast by Vietnam Television (VTV). Spore Probiotics marks the breakthrough in gradually reducing human’s dependence on antibiotics.

Launching a pioneering Spobiotic Research Center

Given such a milestone, it’s crucial to conduct further in-depth research on spore probiotics, expand their functions, and find new applications in treating not only gastrointestinal diseases but also respiratory infections, ear infections, dermatitis, and gynaecological inflammation.

This will then help to enable the gradual replacement of antibiotics.

Therefore, with the establishment of the world's first Spobiotic Research Center on May 18, 2022, LiveSpo Global JSC hopes to be the driving force for more scientists to be interested in and develop Spore Probiotics as a solution toward An Antibiotic-Free Future.

A brief introduction to the Spobiotic Research Center and LiveSpo Global

LiveSpo Global, formerly known as ANABIO R&D, was founded in 2010, by a group of 3 founders, with proprietary technology developed by Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh. After 15 years of studying and working in molecular biology at Tohoku University, Japan, Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh returned to Vietnam in 2010.

After months working around the clock, in 2013, the first commercial spore-based probiotics in water form was launched. This technology surpassed all the disadvantages of traditional probiotics: multi-strains, high concentration, resistant to temperature up to 80oC, and resistant to acid, even at pH2, the acid level in the stomach.

In 2012, LiveSpo Global began to export its products to more than 20 countries in Europe, America, and Asia. In 2021, LiveSpo Global successfully attracted investment from Mekong Capital to speed up the realisation of its vision for an antibiotic-free future.

LiveSpo Global‘s Spobiotic Research Center invests in modern machinery and equipment for in-depth research on microbiology, biophysics, biochemistry, molecular biology, and cells on Spore Probiotics.

The establishment of the centre has realised Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh's dream to contribute to his homeland and prove Viet Nam's capability for being recognised as a country with a considerable contribution to the invention of cutting-edge technology.

[1] The Lancet (February 12th, 2022). “Global Burden of bacterial antimicrobial resistance in 2019: a systematic analysis”

[2] University of California, Berkeley (2013). “Probiotics”

Press conference upon the opening of the Spobiotic Research Center

Time: 10:00 on May 18th, 2022

Venue: No. 22 Lot 7.8 La Khe, Van Khe, Ha Dong, Ha Noi, Viet Nam