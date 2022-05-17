SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 May 2022 - TYPENT has introduced a new Standard Plan pricing bundle – an affordable IT package ideal for SMEs with approximately 20 employees. The company seeks to make it fuss-free for businesses to receive an estimated cost based on their specific business goals.With the digitalisation of society, IT support services in Singapore are in demand now more than ever. For many organisations, IT outsourcing provides the external help needed to manage technical aspects of the business. It can also reduce labour costs whilst gaining access to industry expertise and specialised professional support.Recognising the benefits of professional IT support for businesses of all sizes, TYPENT aims to make enterprise-level IT services accessible to SMEs with their new Standard Plan. This popular plan comprises remote and onsite support, 24/7 health monitoring, anti-virus software, backup management, proactive maintenance and more. With reliable IT support, SMEs can have their technological issues resolved swiftly and have their business run smoothly.Founded in 2004, TYPENT has over a decade of experience providing suitable solutions that stand the test of time. The company strives to continually offer products and services of the highest quality to all their clients. With TYPENT's new Standard Package, SMEs in Singapore have access to tailor-made IT solutions to facilitate business growth.TYPENT is an IT outsourcing company in Singapore. The company offers a range of IT support services and solutions to ensure optimal performance for their corporate clients. Some of the services provided include server migration, technological optimisation, maintenance scheduling and even office relocations. TYPENT is also a licensed distributor of quality products such as Office 365, TrendMicro Email Security , Fortinet Fortigate firewall security solution and TrendMicro Endpoint Security. The company has professional partnerships with reputable brands such as HP Servers and Systems, Lenovo and VMWare.For more information, please visit https://www.typent.com/ #TYPENT

