SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 May 2022 - Global Cold Chain Solutions, a leading Specialty Courier for temperature controlled logistics services , has recently announced its expansion and shift to a new warehouse facility. Located at 80 Alps Ave, this expansion is to support the growing demand for the international and domestic Life Sciences, Healthcare and Biopharmaceutical sectors.As part of Global Cold Chain Solutions' ongoing commitment to providing reliable, quality and efficient services, the state-of-the-art warehouse is undergoing renovations to equip the facility with new and improved features. Spanning over 17,000 sq ft in combined warehouse and office space, the premise will come equipped with its own temperature controlled rooms of +2 to +8 degree celsius (Refrigerated), +15 to +25 degree celsius (Controlled Ambient) and -25 to -15 degree celsius (Frozen) room.This planned expansion of the warehouse facility will meet the increasing demands of the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors looking to engage cold chain logistics services for biological samples courier and other pharma logistics solutions . In addition to meeting industry demands, the new warehouse will allow Global Cold Chain Solutions to be self-sufficient offering a One Stop Service as opposed to out-sourcing work activities. There are plans to attain the Good Distribution Practice (GDP) certification by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).Global Cold Chain Solutions offers Time Critical and Temperature sensitive courier services. Headquartered in Singapore, they offer customized door-to-door logistics services both internationally and domestically for the Life Sciences, Healthcare, and Biopharmaceutical industries. These services include supply of cold chain packaging solutions (active and passive system), airfreight Next Flight Out (NFO) services, and proactive shipment status monitoring.For more information on Global Cold Chain Solutions and its range of services, please visit their website at https://globalcoldchainsolutionsg.com/ or their LinkedIn page

