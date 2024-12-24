KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — As 2024 wraps up, Octa Broker is highlighting its global charity initiatives that touched nearly 5,000 lives this year.

From school renovations to educational sponsorships, the company demonstrated a firm commitment to corporate social responsibility across Malaysia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and South Africa, with three more projects set to roll out around New Year’s.

In Malaysia, Octa sponsored a coding bootcamp at Ideas International School in Kuala Lumpur.

Spanning six months, the initiative provided hands-on programming education to students, equipping them with in-demand skills for the digital economy.

Meanwhile, in Indonesia, Octa spearheaded a renovation of SD Negeri Depok, a school in West Java.

The project addressed structural issues and expanded the facility to accommodate a growing student population, ensuring a safe and welcoming environment for learning.

Over in Nigeria, Octa tackled water scarcity in Kanke by funding the drilling of a borehole, improving access to clean water for the town’s residents.

The project was complemented by food distribution efforts, directly improving the quality of life for local families.

In South Africa, Octa joined forces with IkamvaYouth, a non-profit in Johannesburg, to offer 250 hours of academic tutoring per learner annually.

The programme equips disadvantaged youth with essential skills, opening pathways to employment and self-sufficiency.

As 2025 approaches, Octa Broker reaffirms its dedication to philanthropy.

The firm plans to expand its efforts to enhance education, strengthen communities, and improve living standards in underserved regions.

With its blend of local partnerships and global vision, Octa is setting a powerful example of how businesses can drive meaningful change.