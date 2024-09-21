NEW YORK, Sept 21 — US and European stock markets mostly retreated yesterday following a record-filled rally sparked by a jumbo US interest rate cut this week.

The broad-based S&P 500 index and Nasdaq pulled back after records the previous day in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s 50-basis-point rate reduction and signal of further cuts as inflation cools.

But the Dow closed at a fresh record.

“It is Friday, and after this week of all-time highs on just about every index, it wouldn’t surprise me that both investors and traders are taking a break,” Bokeh Capital Partners’ chief investment officer Kim Forrest told AFP.

There had been fears the rate decision could signal officials were worried about the economy and were behind the curve in easing policy.

But data Thursday showing jobless claims at their lowest since May suggested the United States was heading for a soft landing — where inflation cools without a major downturn — rather than recession.

Asia’s main stock markets closed out the week mostly higher.

The yen reversed earlier gains after the Bank of Japan decided against another hike to borrowing costs.

The BoJ began to move away from its long-running policy of ultra-low rates in March — which saw the first increase in 17 years — but a second hike in July sent shockwaves through markets and caused a surge in the yen.

Bets on more tightening, and a period of cutting by the Fed, has weighed on the dollar while supporting the yen this week.

Europe’s major stock markets all closed lower yesterday, with Frankfurt shedding 1.5 per cent after hitting a record high the previous day.

Shares in German auto giant Mercedes-Benz sank more than seven percent after the group lowered its outlook on the back of weak sales in its key Chinese market.

London’s FTSE 100 index lost 1.2 percent as official data yesterday showed UK debt has reached 100 percent of Britain’s annual gross domestic product and a closely watched index revealed a big drop in UK consumer confidence this month.

The Bank of England, meanwhile, held its interest rate at 5.0 per cent in a decision Thursday.

Gold hit a fresh record above $2,610 an ounce on the prospect of lower US borrowing costs, which makes the precious metal seen as a haven investment more attractive.

“Geopolitical risks, such as ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Ukraine, and elsewhere, will ensure to sustain gold’s safe-haven demand,” said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at City Index and Forex.com. — AFP