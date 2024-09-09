PUTRAJAYA, Sept 9 — The number of the labour force in July 2024 improved further by recording an increase of 0.1 per cent to 17.20 million persons from 17.17 million persons in June, while the labour force participation rate was unchanged at 70.4 per cent, according to Labour Force Statistics released today.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin in a statement said the number of employed persons continued to rise in July 2024 by 0.2 per cent to 16.63 million persons compared to 16.61 million persons in June 2024.

“The country’s labour market remained stable, following the country’s growing economic position, recording a steadily increasing number of employed persons, while the number of unemployed is decreasing,” he said when commenting on the overall performance for July 2024.

He said the number of unemployed persons continued to reduce by 0.3 per cent to 563,700 persons as compared to 565,300 persons recorded in June 2024, and the unemployment rate during the month remained at 3.3 per cent as in the previous month.

Explaining further on the employment situation, the Chief Statistician said that in July 2024, most of the employed persons were in the employees’ category, accounting for 75.0 per cent.

“This category rose by 0.1 per cent to 12.48 million persons compared to 12.46 million persons in June.

“On the same note, the own-account 2 workers category remained its upward trend, increased by 0.3 per cent to 3.07 million persons from 3.06 million persons in June,” he said.

Mohd Uzir also said that those who were available for work and were actively seeking jobs or the actively unemployed comprised 80.0 per cent of the total unemployed persons.

By duration of unemployment for the actively unemployed, he said those who were unemployed for less than three months made up 61.5 per cent, while those who were in long-term unemployment for more than a year were 6.9 per cent.

“Similarly, the inactively unemployed or those who believed that there were no jobs available, edged down by 0.4 per cent to 113,000 persons in July from 113,400 in June,” he added. — Bernama