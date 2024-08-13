KUALA KANGSAR, Aug 13 — Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely), a key investor in the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) project in Tanjung Malim, Perak, has presented its masterplan to the Perak government, marking a significant step forward in the project’s development.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the state government will review and potentially approve the plan in a meeting this September.

According to previous reports, the RM32 billion AHTV megaproject, spearheaded by Geely with DRB-Hicom Bhd, is set to transform Tanjung Malim into a global automotive hub.

Speaking to reporters after the Customer Engagement Day programme here yesterday, he noted that Geely is one of several foreign investors that remained committed to their plans to invest in Perak, highlighting several significant investments in the state.

“We received a grant allocation of RM9.5 billion from the European Union as well as investments totalling RM72 billion for the development of the Lumut Maritime Industrial City,” he said.

Saarani added that China’s Jinjing Silicon Technology Sdn Bhd is also investing RM100 million in the Silver Valley Technology Park (Chemor), while Zhejiang Sinopont Technology Co Ltd is also moving forward with its investment in the Tasek Industrial Park. — Bernama