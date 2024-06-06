KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — Proton Holdings Bhd registered a 13.6 per cent growth in sales to 12,522 units in May 2024 for both the domestic and export markets compared to the previous month.

It said sales for the first five months closed at 62,697 units, cementing the company’s second position in the overall national automotive sales ranking table with a forecast market share of 19 per cent.

“Sales growth registered by Proton in May is in line with the trend for total industry volume (TIV) which is estimated to have grown by 20.7 per cent to approximately 70,000 units in May,” the car maker said in a statement today.

Cumulatively, Proton noted that the year-to-date (YTD) figure for TIV is estimated at 330,236 units, equivalent to 8.8 per cent increase over 2023.

Furthermore, it said the company’s plans to expand and reestablish its brand in countries such as Trinidad and Tobago, Bangladesh and Iraq this year have proven fruitful as its export sales totalled 509 units in May, the highest shipment recorded for 2024 thus far.

“Since February this year, the best-selling export model is the Proton Saga, which again led the pack with 360 units exported in May. Most models also saw an uptick in export sales in the month, bringing the cumulative export sales to 1,344 units since January this year,” it said.

It noted that sales of the Proton Saga increased 21.6 per cent to 6,119 units in May leading to year-to-date sales of 29,397 units, up eight per cent, as it remained an attractive proposition to Malaysian car buyers.

Sales for its class-leading C-segment sedan, Proton S70, increased by 23 per cent to 2,011 units last month from 1,635 units in April, and cumulative sales for the first five months of 2024 amounted to 9,474 units.

Proton Edar Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said May saw a return to positive growth as TIV increased both year-on-year and month-on-month basis, reflecting the resilience of the local automotive industry.

“With the cumulative TIV until May already making up 44.6 per cent of Malaysia Automotive Association (MAA)’s full-year projection of 740,000 units, we believe there is still room for growth in the local automotive industry,” he opined.

Entering the second half of 2024, he said Proton will be focusing on growing sales via updates to existing models while also concurrently taking the first steps towards entering the electrical vehicle market.

“By leveraging the strength of our partner, Geely, it is not a question of if but when Proton will be revealing its own electric vehicles, so do pay close attention as there are many exciting announcements on the horizon,” he added. — Bernama