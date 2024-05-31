NEW YORK, May 31 — MSCI’s global equities gauge fell yesterday and bond yields dropped with the US dollar as investors analysed weaker than expected US growth data and Federal Reserve comments for clues on the outlook for interest rates and the economy.

The US economy grew more slowly than expected in the first quarter after downward revisions to consumer spending, according to a Commerce Department report which showed gross domestic product growing at an annualised rate of 1.3 per cent versus advance estimates of 1.6 per cent.

The US dollar index lost ground following the data after rising to a two-week high the previous day, while yesterday's decline in US Treasury yields followed two straight days of gains driven by weak government debt auctions.

“The initial reaction was that the Fed is more likely to cut rates now than before because a cooling in the economy and consumption might mean slightly less inflation,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Independent Advisor Alliance. But he sees the outlook for rates as only one factor.

“It’s possible you’ve got a little bit of a push and pull where there’s stock market investors looking for a rate cut, which could potentially put prices higher,” he said. “But there’s also fundamental investors looking at a slowing economy and corporate profits start to slow as more of a negative than a positive for the stock market.”

Earlier, Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group, said the “move down in yields reflects the reality that the economy is slowing” implied by the GDP data.

Also a weak financial outlook from Salesforce Inc late on Wednesday sent that stock down close to 20 per cent yesterday, prompting a broader sell-off in software that hurt the technology index, the S&P 500’s biggest drag.

As a result, on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 330.06 points, or 0.86 per cent, to 38,111.48, while the S&P 500 dropped 31.47 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 5,235.48 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 183.50 points, or 1.08 per cent, to end the session at 16,737.08.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.22 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 780.94.

And while investors digested GDP data they also waited anxiously for the main data event of the week — Friday’s April report on US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which is the US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge.

The Fed’s Bank of New York President John Williams said that while the timing of interest rate cuts is not clear, he does not foresee a need to raise them further.

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said Fed officials are “trying to wrap their head around” whether further improvement in inflation will require higher unemployment, with less help coming from improved supply chains and other forces that can lower price pressures on their own.

In Europe earlier, the STOXX 600 index closed up 0.6 per cent after falling sharply on Wednesday when data showed German inflation rose slightly more than forecast in May. Investors are waiting for key euro zone inflation data due on Friday.

Rates watch

In Treasuries, yields slid after the data which kept expectations on track for the Fed to start cutting interest rates this year. US two-year to 30-year yields all posted their biggest daily drop in two weeks after hitting four-week peaks on Wednesday after the weaker-than-expected debt auctions.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 7.6 basis points to 4.548 per cent, from 4.624 per cent late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond yield fell 6.3 basis points to 4.6814 per cent from 4.744 per cent and the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, fell 5.6 basis points to 4.929 per cent, from 4.985 per cent.

“The GDP second release was a little bit more encouraging on the (personal consumption expenditures) side: a small downward revision there that was not anticipated to have more weakness,” said Zachary Griffiths, senior investment grade strategist at CreditSights, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

In currencies, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.34 per cent at 104.77, with the euro up 0.26 per cent at US$1.0828. Against the Japanese yen, the dollar weakened 0.47 per cent at 156.86.

In energy, oil prices dropped for the second day in a row after the US government reported weak fuel demand and a surprise jump in gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles.

US crude settled down 1.67 per cent at US$77.91 a barrel and Brent futures settled down 2.08 per cent at US$81.86 per barrel.

Spot gold added 0.13 per cent to US$2,341.94 an ounce as the dollar and bond yields retreated. — Reuters